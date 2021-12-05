Oakley Cannonier struck twice to bring his tally for the season to 16 goals, as the Liverpool under-18s fought back for a 3-1 victory at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

Liverpool U18s 3-1 Newcastle U18s

U18 Premier League, Kirkby

December 4, 2021

Goals: Cannonier 69′ 84′, Chambers pen 76′; Ndiweni 26′

After a phenomenal start to the campaign, the past month has been a relatively quiet one for Cannonier, who has taken up the mantle as the U18s’ primary goalscorer.

And following a run of three consecutive defeats – to Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Man City – the young Reds could have let themselves become deflated as Newcastle’s Michael Ndiweni opened the scoring at Kirkby.

Newcastle dominated the opening half-hour in strong Merseyside winds, with Harvey Davies needing to stay sharp in goal as the likes of James Huntley, Kyle Crossley and Ciaran Thompson tested.

But hours before the first team’s battling 1-0 victory over Wolves, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side showed the fighting spirit they needed to return to winning ways.

Stefan Bajcetic was bright throughout as he settles into a midfield role, while former Newcastle midfielder Bobby Clark went close to equalising in the second half when his free-kick went just wide.

Cannonier, though, made no mistake in the 69th minute, racing onto a through pass and firing in – this time from an onside position, having been ruled out in the first half.

Then, with Clark brought down in the box, captain Luke Chambers stepped up to put Liverpool ahead from the spot, while Cannonier completed his brace soon after.

It wasn’t a wholly positive afternoon, however, with Clark dismissed late on having received two yellow cards in quick succession.

He wasn’t the only Liverpool midfielder sent off this week, with substitute Dominic Corness also given his marching orders as the under-23s lost 3-0 to Brighton on Friday.

Liverpool U18s: Davies; Mabaya, Miles, Chambers, Scanlon; Bajcetic, Frauendorf, Clark; McConnell (Davidson 65′), Pilling, Cannonier

Subs not used: Mrozek, Lucky, Laffey, Koumas

Next match: AC Milan (A) – UEFA Youth League – Tuesday, December 7, 1.30pm (GMT)