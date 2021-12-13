Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Mixed Rodrygo transfer reports & Reds draw Inter in CL – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have another midweek game to prepare for, while the fans also need to juggle injury news, transfer rumours and a farcical Champions League draw-and-redraw.

 

Reds after Rodrygo, or maybe not

Take your pick which reports you prefer to believe! Liverpool were definitely keen to sign Rodrygo Goes before he initially left Brazil, but that deal was scuppered and he signed for Real Madrid.

Now we’re apparently hoping to land him once more, with Spanish outlet El Nacional saying over the weekend we were in talks with his agent over a potential move, as he’s only in and out of the Real front line while fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr has absolutely exploded this term.

Notorious news-poacher Fabrizio Romano copied from someone else reported soon after though that the Spanish club have no plans to sell and that there were no negotiations going on.

There’s also a claim that a new deal is in the works instead, so at least the rumour might not do the rounds again in summer for months if so.

 

Champions League, you’re having a laugh

General Champions League ball. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • LFC Women have had their Championship match against Charlton postponed, while LFC U18s will play Burnley in the FA Youth Cup fourth round

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal to make the score 4-3 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Barcelona are to make great use of their new-found wealth (oh that’s right they are broke so why all these rumours) by signing Pulisic, Rudiger and Azpilicueta
  • Anthony Martial is wanted by PSG and Lyon, so it’s the Choupo-Moting bench role for him and an extra couple of mill a year no doubt
  • Pontus Jansson is rumoured to be on the wishlist of Everton, Newcastle and Leicester for the summer on a free. Holy crap it must suck to be a blue right now

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

€27m from the group stage so far but less cash than the other Prem clubs. Win the silverware and don’t worry about the gold, perhaps?

Tonight sees Jose Mourinho’s latest meltdown continue as plucky Roma hold 17th-placed Spezia to a mighty 1-1 draw.

 

