Mixed Rodrygo transfer reports & Reds draw Inter in CL – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have another midweek game to prepare for, while the fans also need to juggle injury news, transfer rumours and a farcical Champions League draw-and-redraw.

Reds after Rodrygo, or maybe not

Take your pick which reports you prefer to believe! Liverpool were definitely keen to sign Rodrygo Goes before he initially left Brazil, but that deal was scuppered and he signed for Real Madrid.

Now we’re apparently hoping to land him once more, with Spanish outlet El Nacional saying over the weekend we were in talks with his agent over a potential move, as he’s only in and out of the Real front line while fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr has absolutely exploded this term.

Notorious news-poacher Fabrizio Romano copied from someone else reported soon after though that the Spanish club have no plans to sell and that there were no negotiations going on.

There’s also a claim that a new deal is in the works instead, so at least the rumour might not do the rounds again in summer for months if so.

Champions League, you’re having a laugh

Jurgen Klopp is pretty happy about a return to the San Siro and was happy that the draw was re-done, even if it is a “tough” fixture

Reds fans are divided over the re-draw and some feel we’ve gone from the best possible draw to the worst one

Latest Liverpool FC news

Karim Adeyemi’s future is as-yet undecided and the Salzburg striker is likely to leave only for a “top club” as more Reds rumours circulate

Harvey Elliott is back in ball training now as his injury rehab takes another positive step forward

LFC Women have had their Championship match against Charlton postponed, while LFC U18s will play Burnley in the FA Youth Cup fourth round

Latest Premier League chat

Barcelona are to make great use of their new-found wealth (oh that’s right they are broke so why all these rumours) by signing Pulisic, Rudiger and Azpilicueta

Anthony Martial is wanted by PSG and Lyon, so it’s the Choupo-Moting bench role for him and an extra couple of mill a year no doubt

Pontus Jansson is rumoured to be on the wishlist of Everton, Newcastle and Leicester for the summer on a free. Holy crap it must suck to be a blue right now

Tweet of the day and match of the night

€27m from the group stage so far but less cash than the other Prem clubs. Win the silverware and don’t worry about the gold, perhaps?

Even though #LFC have the best record in this season’s Champions League, their €79m revenue is lowest of English clubs, due to UEFA coefficient & TV pool (finished 3rd in 2020/21 Premier League). #MCFC €85m is highest for the same reasons, followed by #CFC €80m & #MUFC €79m. pic.twitter.com/CIzxEADYIK — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) December 13, 2021

Tonight sees Jose Mourinho’s latest meltdown continue as plucky Roma hold 17th-placed Spezia to a mighty 1-1 draw.