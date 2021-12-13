Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“From the best possible draw to the worst” – LFC fans divided over Inter in last 16

Liverpool are to face Inter Milan in the first knockout phase in the Champions League and on paper it’s a fixture that looks tougher than that of the first draw for the Reds.

After initially being drawn against Salzburg, Liverpool will now meet Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League following a redraw after a major blunder from UEFA.

Calls were immediate for the initial draw to be void and redone after a number of teams were incorrectly or omitted from certain pots.

And after the second time of asking, Liverpool now know they will meet the Inter and return to the San Siro.

Reds fans brought a typically humorous take on proceedings and the outcome of the draw, which many viewed as a tougher one on paper than the first go around.

 

Reds had mixed reactions after the take 2 in the draw…

“From the best possible draw to the worst.”

Alex-LFC in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“A bad draw for Salzburg turned into an even worse draw for Inter, bring it on.”

Steve in This Is Anfield’s comments.

 

But after 13 years without, now 2 San Siro trips in one season!

 

While on the Inter side…

Fan Comments