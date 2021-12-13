Liverpool are to face Inter Milan in the first knockout phase in the Champions League and on paper it’s a fixture that looks tougher than that of the first draw for the Reds.

After initially being drawn against Salzburg, Liverpool will now meet Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League following a redraw after a major blunder from UEFA.

Calls were immediate for the initial draw to be void and redone after a number of teams were incorrectly or omitted from certain pots.

And after the second time of asking, Liverpool now know they will meet the Inter and return to the San Siro.

Reds fans brought a typically humorous take on proceedings and the outcome of the draw, which many viewed as a tougher one on paper than the first go around.

Reds had mixed reactions after the take 2 in the draw…

Delighted Liverpool were drawn to face Inter Milan in the #UCLdraw. It's been ages since Reds fans last went to the San Siro for an away day. — Daniel Moxon (@dmoxon_) December 13, 2021

Inter vs Liverpool. Not great but could have been worse too. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) December 13, 2021

Liverpool won't or shouldn't fear anyone, but Inter is a way harder tie than Salzburg — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 13, 2021

“From the best possible draw to the worst.” – Alex-LFC in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“A bad draw for Salzburg turned into an even worse draw for Inter, bring it on.” – Steve in This Is Anfield’s comments.

Bring on Inter, then. Little more difficult on paper but it's a more interesting tie. I'm fine with this. — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) December 13, 2021

Just me not that keen on Inter? Could have been worse but should have been better. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) December 13, 2021

Bring on ya Internazionale……#UCL — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 13, 2021

But after 13 years without, now 2 San Siro trips in one season!

Chances to go to the San Siro proving to be like buses — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) December 13, 2021

Liverpool hadn't played at San Siro for 13 years, now two trips in two months. — Emmet Gates (@EmmetGates) December 13, 2021

Inter v Liverpool then… lets conquer the San Siro for one last time! — GaGs (@GagsTandon) December 13, 2021

Inter then? I'll take that. Another wee trip to Milan for the mighty reds to visit a stadium they clearly enjoy playing at. I'm glad it isn't Conte's Inter who are more likely to shithouse you out of the tie. Not shocked either that Chelsea & City got easy draws. — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) December 13, 2021

"We've been to Salzburg an- oh wait … the draw had to be re-done didn't it because of that cock-up involving Andrey Arshavin – so instead we went to Inter Milan …" — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 13, 2021

So Liverpool just beat the Italian League leaders in the San Siro in the group stage. And now have to face off against the Italian league leaders in the San Siro in the knockouts — Josh (@Chickchockaroo) December 13, 2021

UEFA determined to give Kloppo another trip to the San Siro. Generosity. https://t.co/OYPqb9TVC6 — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) December 13, 2021

While on the Inter side…

Ajax Liverpool pic.twitter.com/3gS4Wuoolj — LP ????? (@iamLP9) December 13, 2021

its been good run… https://t.co/HeD38d41Hq — TOXIC PUNK ^! ?? (@mattkavelli) December 13, 2021

Went from having a great trip to a great city with a chance to make it through to getting Liverpool — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) December 13, 2021