Divock Origi further etched his name into Liverpool folklore on Saturday, but where does his Wolves winner rank amongst his most important and iconic for the Reds?

For so long at Molineux, it looked like being one of those deflating afternoons where it simply doesn’t happen for Liverpool.

Then Origi popped up in the dying seconds to earn Jurgen Klopp‘s side the most precious of three points in the Premier League title race.

It was just the latest act of heroism from the Belgian, who has become a cult hero for his ability to deliver in big moments for the Reds.

The question is: where does Origi’s latest strike place in his most memorable?

We’ve counted down the top six here.

6. West Brom (Premier League, 2015/16)

The goal that rival fans mocked had so much more meaning than it appeared from the outside, and has proved more important with each passing year.

On the face of it, Origi’s deflected last-gasp equaliser at home to West Brom in 2015 was nothing to write home about, but it united Klopp and the supporters.

The manager had spoken of feeling “alone” after fans left early in a defeat to Crystal Palace, but this time they stayed put and cheered the team on, reaping the benefits in the process.

The post-match celebrations were a way of Klopp showing his appreciation for the Anfield faithful, and Origi had played a huge part in a pivotal moment.

Those rivals aren’t laughing anymore.

5. Newcastle (Premier League, 2018/19)

Had Liverpool gone on to win the Premier League title in 2018/19, this goal would be right near the top of the list.

It was still a huge contribution in arguably the most intense, quality-laden title race in English football history, though.

With the minutes running out at Newcastle, in what was Liverpool’s penultimate league game, it looked as though their hopes of a maiden Premier League crown were finally over.

Then Origi jumped highest to steer home an inch-perfect Xherdan Shaqiri free-kick to keep the Reds’ hopes of glory alive, sending the fans high up at St James’ Park wild.

Had Vincent Kompany not done what he did a few days later, it would now be viewed as the goal that essentially clinched Liverpool the league.

4. Tottenham (2019 Champions League final)

It may feel harsh not to place a Champions League final goal higher, but before you all arrive with pitchforks, there are reasons for it!

In truth, Liverpool had all but got the job done against Tottenham in Madrid, controlling an awful game and rarely giving their opponents a chance.

Origi sealed European glory, however, burying a finish in typically nerveless Divock fashion to further add to his legend.

What isn’t always spoken about is how ruthless the finish was, finding the bottom corner with his weak foot from a relatively tight angle.

Others players may have snatched at it, but Origi seems immune to panic in the most pressurised moments.

It was a goal that means the 26-year-old will never be forgotten at Liverpool, whatever happens between now and his eventual exit.

3. Wolves (Premier League, 2021/22)

Next up is Saturday’s winner, which may potentially be viewed as short-termism but could also be looked back on as priceless come May.

Origi’s match-altering moments have been sparse since 2018/19, but there has always been a nagging feeling that he wasn’t done just yet.

Despite calls for him to leave in the summer he stayed put – and thank god he did!

Origi turned a sloppy point into a weekend-making three at Wolves, receiving Mohamed Salah‘s cut-back, swivelling and finishing in one motion.

The most underrated aspect of the Belgian’s game is his ability to stay cool when others would fail to and this strike summed up his laid-back nature.

You only had to look at the celebrations of those around Origi, and his team-mates’ reactions on social media, to see how popular he is.

When the striker came on, Klopp told him to “be Divock,” which he most certainly did!

2. Everton (Premier League, 2018/19)

In terms of the funniest goals in Liverpool’s history, this has to be right up there.

Much like Newcastle and Wolves, all hope appeared lost in a vital Premier League game, only for Origi to save the day.

Everything about the goal is perfect, from the cries of the Kop when Virgil van Dijk shanked his volley, to Jordan Pickford juggling the ball onto the crossbar.

Origi was then perfectly placed to head home from six yards out, sealing a Merseyside derby win even more dramatic than the 3-2 victory in 2001.

Klopp ran onto the pitch to embrace Alisson, but what about Origi’s choice of celebration?

He got the ball from the net and started to run back to the halfway line as if he’d equalised late in the day, before his team-mates grabbed him instead.

It perfectly summed up his unique character, and that strike will take some beating in terms of the most dramatic derby goals for many years to come.

1. Barcelona (Champions League, 2018/19)

This just has to be No. 1.

Liverpool had little to no hope of overturning a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in 2019, following a horribly harsh scoreline in Spain.

With Salah and Roberto Firmino injured, a place in the Champions League final looked impossible, with Origi one of those coming into the team.

On Anfield’s greatest-ever night, it was the Belgium international who made the headlines.

Origi opened the scoring to give Liverpool faint hope, but it was his tie-winning effort that will live in legend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s quick corner was a piece of inspired genius, but Origi should always get huge credit for being so alert.

The finish wasn’t as easy as it looks, too, once again highlighting his underrated calmness when a massive goal is required.

Without the goal, Madrid wouldn’t have happened, Klopp would again have been labelled a ‘bottler’ and history could be looked back on so differently.