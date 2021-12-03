Reds ‘want’ Diaz fee lowered & duo to return in midweek – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are building up to the next game straight away: a trip to Wolves, who Mo Salah has scored more than this season. We’ve team news and rumours, too.

Diaz on the wanted list – for lower than his release

Luis Diaz seems to be 2021’s version of Ousmane Dembele, Diego Capel or Simao Sabrosa, the player we’re relentlessly linked with in summer and definitely making another move for in winter.

We’ll see if it happens, but the Porto winger certainly has the raw attributes to make him an exciting potential addition to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Portuguese media today again say we’re keen and “want to sign” him in January – but only if Porto lower their request to pay his release clause, and by a considerable amount.

That’s at €80m, which we certainly won’t fork over for him. Watch this space for now.

Off to Molineux

Jurgen Klopp spoke on Salah, rotation and more in his press conference – here are five things we picked out which you need to know

Keita and Gomez are back, fit and in training, but won’t be featuring on Saturday. They are both in contention to play Milan in midweek, though

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds have extended the goalkeeping coach group in recent days – the head of it all has extended his deal to 2024, too

European clubs are asking for talks with Fifa over the safety of players heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year

And new United boss Ralf Rangnick has compared his new squad to the Reds’ one when Klopp took over. Which do you think he feels is better?!

Latest Premier League chat

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is apparently the only reason Everton aren’t winning any games right now, so it’ll be a long old season next year when he leaves for Arsenal won’t it?

Ferran Torres wants to leave Man City and head to Barcelona – trophies not in his immediate plans, then?

Gabriel Barbosa is linked with Arsenal and West Ham so, predictably, his agent/father says no chance of a January move.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Keep your flashy Ramsdales with his flying, twisted tip-overs. Ali moves his feet and just catches things.

Has anyone noticed that we've never seen Alisson make a flying save? GK positioning up there with the best of all time pic.twitter.com/5UfL7bO7LR — RayRay LFC (@raian_hussain) December 1, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture sees Union Berlin face RB Leipzig – it will be brilliant. Former Red Taiwo Awoniyi is in scoring mode, and Leipzig have at least six players we’ll be linked to in 2022.