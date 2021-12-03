Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds ‘want’ Diaz fee lowered & duo to return in midweek – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are building up to the next game straight away: a trip to Wolves, who Mo Salah has scored more than this season. We’ve team news and rumours, too.

 

Diaz on the wanted list – for lower than his release

Luis Diaz seems to be 2021’s version of Ousmane Dembele, Diego Capel or Simao Sabrosa, the player we’re relentlessly linked with in summer and definitely making another move for in winter.

We’ll see if it happens, but the Porto winger certainly has the raw attributes to make him an exciting potential addition to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Portuguese media today again say we’re keen and “want to sign” him in January – but only if Porto lower their request to pay his release clause, and by a considerable amount.

That’s at €80m, which we certainly won’t fork over for him. Watch this space for now.

 

Off to Molineux

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 23, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Monday, July 20, 2020: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the FA Premier League match between Sheffield United FC and Everton FC at Bramall Lane. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin is apparently the only reason Everton aren’t winning any games right now, so it’ll be a long old season next year when he leaves for Arsenal won’t it?
  • Ferran Torres wants to leave Man City and head to Barcelona – trophies not in his immediate plans, then?
  • Gabriel Barbosa is linked with Arsenal and West Ham so, predictably, his agent/father says no chance of a January move.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Keep your flashy Ramsdales with his flying, twisted tip-overs. Ali moves his feet and just catches things.

Tonight’s late fixture sees Union Berlin face RB Leipzig – it will be brilliant. Former Red Taiwo Awoniyi is in scoring mode, and Leipzig have at least six players we’ll be linked to in 2022.

 

