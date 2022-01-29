Harvey Elliott is on the cusp of a return to senior football after a nasty ankle injury suffered back in September, and Liverpool have helped him on his way with a friendly.

The 18-year-old had broken into Jurgen Klopp‘s side and developed a strong relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah as part of the flexible triangle on the right flank.

Elliott had started three Premier League games in a row only for a serious ankle injury to force him to the sidelines for four months, with a return to team training coming earlier this month.

And with the manager having confirmed he “should be ready” after the international break, which coincides with the visit of Cardiff in the FA Cup, he has been given ample preparation.

It comes in the form of a behind closed door friendly against Wrexham with the under-23s, which Liverpool organised to help Elliott on his return to competitive action.

The Times’ Paul Joyce confirmed the friendly on Twitter and that Elliott had scored and provided an assist, to leave Liverpool fans growing increasingly excited about the return of the Reds’ pocket rocket:

That Trent-Harvey-Salah right side needs reloading ? could tell they were really starting to build chemistry before the leeds injury. The rotations between them will be mad. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) January 29, 2022

Premier League title here we come https://t.co/Zxuw6uIJst — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) January 29, 2022

Things you absolutely love to read ?? — ???? € #20 ? (@DakinRed) January 29, 2022

Can this weekend get any better? Harvey is back soon! Damn our squad is going to be fucking brimming with exciting attacking players. Not been so excited in ages… lets go for everything!! https://t.co/85hRMU9EG1 — GaGs (@GagsTandon) January 29, 2022

Clubs don’t arrange friendlies for any old 18 year old coming back from a 4 month injury. Harvey Elliott is going to be one of the absolute best in the world. https://t.co/cmia3cIaa9 — matt (@OhJotaFeeling) January 29, 2022

If Elliott doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or in the next couple of years, we riot. https://t.co/bHbIheqN0A — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) January 29, 2022

Arranging an entire game for one player returning from injury…this boy is the future. https://t.co/ws3GDfYKaN — Joanna (@F1Entry) January 29, 2022

arranged a whole game for him uno, he’s going right to the top https://t.co/GrjCTGIgFM — MK (@jimmykitchenz) January 29, 2022

Harvey Elliott is going to the very top https://t.co/NNjymCTxXc — Jack (@LFCJack_96) January 29, 2022

Let the Harvey Elliott propaganda begin…… pic.twitter.com/kGb2czJexj — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 29, 2022

The friendly arrives during the middle of the international break which has seen Liverpool’s squad jet off to various parts of the world to rest and recharge ahead of a busy schedule.

But for Elliott, it will prove to be a hugely beneficial time on the track as he moves ever closer to transitioning back into Klopp’s squad after a long absence.

Liverpool will be eager to manage expectations but the 18-year-old has proven before and during his rehab that he has the temperament to take it in his stride and do his talking on the pitch.

And Reds are expected to see him do just that once more against Cardiff on February 6.