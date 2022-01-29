Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans given reason to be excited as Harvey Elliott makes friendly return

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Harvey Elliott is on the cusp of a return to senior football after a nasty ankle injury suffered back in September, and Liverpool have helped him on his way with a friendly.

The 18-year-old had broken into Jurgen Klopp‘s side and developed a strong relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah as part of the flexible triangle on the right flank.

Elliott had started three Premier League games in a row only for a serious ankle injury to force him to the sidelines for four months, with a return to team training coming earlier this month.

And with the manager having confirmed he “should be ready” after the international break, which coincides with the visit of Cardiff in the FA Cup, he has been given ample preparation.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Harvey Elliott after the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It comes in the form of a behind closed door friendly against Wrexham with the under-23s, which Liverpool organised to help Elliott on his return to competitive action.

The Times’ Paul Joyce confirmed the friendly on Twitter and that Elliott had scored and provided an assist, to leave Liverpool fans growing increasingly excited about the return of the Reds’ pocket rocket:

The friendly arrives during the middle of the international break which has seen Liverpool’s squad jet off to various parts of the world to rest and recharge ahead of a busy schedule.

But for Elliott, it will prove to be a hugely beneficial time on the track as he moves ever closer to transitioning back into Klopp’s squad after a long absence.

Liverpool will be eager to manage expectations but the 18-year-old has proven before and during his rehab that he has the temperament to take it in his stride and do his talking on the pitch.

And Reds are expected to see him do just that once more against Cardiff on February 6.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments