Liverpool Women add finisher to the mix as promotion bid heats up

Liverpool FC Women have confirmed the signing of forward Katie Stengel.

The 28-year-old joins the Reds after most recently playing with Valerenga where she won a Norwegian Women’s Cup in October.

The Florida-born player has played most of her football in America’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and in Australia.

She originally emerged from the American college scene, shining as she became the all-time leading goal scorer at Wake Forest and earning All-American honours three times.

She skipped the NWSL draft and headed abroad to join Bayern Munich in the Frauen Bundesliga, and was the top scorer in their title-winning season in 2015.

Returning to the US, she settled with Washington Spirit – where she played in the Championship final in 2016 – before later moving on to Boston Breakers, where she played under LFC Women boss Matt Beard in 2017, and later Utah Royals.

She also enjoyed loan spells to play down under in the Australian W-league, representing the Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets, where she finished runner-up in the Golden Boot race.

After leaving the Royals in 2020, she briefly joined Houston Dash before heading to Norway.

Internationally she represented the USA at U20 and U23 level, winning the FIFA U20 World Cup.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard said: “Katie is different to the front players we’ve got at the club and brings a wealth of experience having played at Bayern Munich and some of the top clubs in America.

“She’s an athletic forward who’s good in tight spaces. We only worked together briefly but she’s a good finisher and it’s important we have options in those positions where we’ve had some injuries and keep up competition for places.

“She’s an intelligent football player who will be a real help to the team in the second half of the season.”

Stengel joins the club subject to international clearance and could make her debut in Sunday’s Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers Ladies.

She said: “It’s amazing to be here, everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to get started.

“I always wanted to play in this league and when I got in contact with Matt it was just fate I guess and maybe a little bit of luck!

“I played under Matt in Boston Breakers, he was an incredible person and a great coach and I’m lucky to be playing for him again.”

In terms of her playing style, Stengel added: “I’m a nine, very competitive, love to get the ball as much as possible and hopefully score goals!

“Coming in as a second division team, you want to get promoted and have that big story behind you. The girls have put themselves in a great position and it would be great to get promoted and fight to get back to where we want to be.

“I love Liverpool, just looking around at all the buildings, it’s got a little bit more history than America! There’s water, which is always good, it’s a lovely city.”

Stengel will wear the number 24 for the Reds.