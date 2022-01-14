Jurgen Klopp knew exactly what to expect from the media after his side’s goalless showing against Arsenal but was eager to talk about solutions and vows to “do better.”

Here are four key points from the boss as he looked ahead to Brentford‘s visit on Sunday:

Origi return drawing closer

Liverpool’s No. 27 has been absent since December 7 with what was initially reported as a ‘sore knee’ but little information has emerged since.

But Klopp has now provided a welcome update with the forward having been seen “running outside” on Thursday to leave the boss to say that he thinks “he will not be too far away.”

Brentford will come too soon and despite knocks to Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner against Arsenal, Klopp is expecting to have the same squad available for Sunday’s game.

350 up for the boss

Klopp will be in charge of his 350th game for the club on Sunday and while not one to scrutinise the numbers, it’s a milestone that’s he more than happy to have hit.

“I’m really happy and proud of the things we have achieved so far, but it’s not that I think a second about it.

“The next game is really decisive and when you are the manager here in all competitions everybody, ourselves included, expects to win the next game.

“We have a great squad, great players and it’s a fantastic club. I’m really happy with the time we’ve had here so far. Hope to enjoy the next few years as well.

“These numbers are not important to me but 350 is a nice one, better than 15 and out!”

A tough battle awaits

Brentford will arrive at Anfield in 13th position in the table after noteworthy results against West Ham, Arsenal and, of course, Liverpool.

It’s left Klopp knowing full well what will be in store and that’s a “fight” and “direct” football.

“I expect a fight. They have a specific way to play, especially against us. We have to be alert, ready. They will probably be direct,” Klopp said.

“They are playing a brilliant first season in the Premier League, absolutely impressive. I hope we can play much better than in the first game, and use Anfield.”

Having failed to win any of our last three league games, three points are a must.

Salah and Mane the focus

Although they are both currently in a completely different continent, the pair were a much-discussed topic for the manager after the toothless performance against the Gunners.

Klopp was pretty forthright with his responses, however, as the Reds have not exactly been ruthless when having had both Mane and Salah on the pitch with the opposition down to 10.

“It was crystal clear that we will sit here after a 0-0 draw against 10-man Arsenal and all you [reporters] have on your mind is Sadio, Mo and Naby are not here.

“That’s not a solution only, only part of a problem. We are here to find solutions and I’m in the game to find these solutions.”