Liverpool’s recent outbreak of COVID-19 has been largely kept under wraps as to the individuals infected, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been confirmed as a positive case.

After the trip to Chelsea, Liverpool had three players, Jurgen Klopp and a number of staff in isolation after positive tests for Covid.

But in the days after, a “severe outbreak” followed that affected players and staff alike, although the club refrained from confirming the numbers and individual names.

It left the squad to face Shrewsbury as one nearly impossible to predict, but in the end has included the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Kaide Gordon, Max Woltman and Andy Robertson.

And on the release of the team, Liverpool have confirmed that Alexander-Arnold was not available for selection after testing positive for Covid “shortly after” the draw at Chelsea.

The right-back is expected to be “resume training in the coming days” and be available for the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Thursday.

Other notable absentees from the squad against Shrewsbury are Alisson, who could still be recovering after his positive result last week, Neco Williams, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota.

Like Alexander-Arnold, the players who did test positive after the Chelsea game should be able to return to training at a similar time so long as two negative lateral flow results are recorded on day six and seven.

But Jurgen Klopp did provide a boost after being cleared to return to the touchline on Sunday after his isolation period ended, ensuring he missed just one game due to Covid.