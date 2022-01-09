Liverpool’s availability for this game has been shrouded in secrecy, with the only information being that the Reds had to look “nearly everywhere” for players.

It’s been a bizarre week, to say the least, for the Reds following an outbreak of Covid cases that forced the Arsenal game to be postponed, but at last, Liverpool are back in action.

And with Jurgen Klopp confirmed to be back on the touchline for the visit of Shrewsbury after his isolation ended, he has put together a squad that has both youth and experience.

The squad was all but impossible to predict in the lead up to kickoff but Liverpool have now provided what we’ve all been waiting for.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk – who is captain today – and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho is the experienced head and is joined by Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Tyler Morton.

And the forward line is made up of Curtis Jones and academy duo Max Woltman and Kaide Gordon.

The club have confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold was one player to test positive and misses out on this game, while Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip return to the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Morton, Dixon-Bonner; Gordon, Jones, Woltman

Substitutes: Adrian, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Mabaya, Norris, Balagizi, Frauendorf

Shrewsbury: Marosi; Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Davis, Vela, Udoh, Bowman

Substitutes: Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig