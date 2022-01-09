Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light to return to the dugout for Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round tie with Shrewsbury today, after testing negative for COVID-19.

Klopp has been in isolation over the past week having returned a positive test ahead of the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League, which saw Pepijn Lijnders step in as manager.

But with Lijnders since testing positive and Klopp showing symptoms early on, plans were in place for Peter Krawietz to take charge for the visit of League One side Shrewsbury.

However, in accordance with government guidelines, the Liverpool boss has now been cleared to return after negative lateral flow tests on the sixth and seventh days of his isolation.

Klopp can now lead a mixed side into the FA Cup, supported by Krawietz as his No. 2, with Lijnders not due back until next week.

It remains to be seen who will be able to take to the field at 2pm, with Krawietz refusing to confirm names or numbers after a severe outbreak of Covid at the club’s training ground.

But Joel Matip has returned to training and is therefore likely to feature, while Tyler Morton is among the youngsters expected to take part.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones should be available, while Alisson and Roberto Firmino will be provided they have now tested negative.

There have been rumours that Loris Karius will step in for his first competitive appearance for the club since the 2018 Champions League final which has blighted his career since, but that remains up in the air.