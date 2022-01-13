Jurgen Klopp conceded his side weren’t “good enough” in various situations but remained optimistic ahead of the second leg at the Emirates.

Here are three key points the boss made after the disappointing stalemate against Arsenal:

‘We started how we wanted to start’

The manager was insistent that he liked what he saw from the early exchanges as Liverpool were “front footed,” “lively” and “direct in the right moments.”

“We started the game how we wanted to start,” Klopp explained.

But the red card for Granit Xhaka only saw Arsenal deploy a low block and “it looked like all of a sudden we felt under pressure. Which doesn’t make sense.”

As performances go it is one we will all wish to forget in a hurry, but it’s still only half-time in the tie.

Life without Salah, Mane and Keita

The absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, in particular, was abundantly clear on Thursday with the Reds lacking any potency up top.

And while Klopp agreed with the sentiment, he was steadfast in his belief that the team he lined up can get the job done.

“Tell me one team that wouldn’t miss Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita,” he said.

“We know that already for years that it could happen. Could we have been better prepared for it? I don’t think so.

“What we had tonight was a football problem and this team which we lined up tonight can sort that football problem. Definitely.”

Half-time, but now for Brentford

While the tie is precariously placed ahead of the trip to the Emirates in a week’s time, Liverpool first have the task of overcoming Brentford.

They will head to Anfield in less than three days’ time and Klopp’s “mind is already on Brentford on Sunday.”

Klopp knows “we can play better and we know we have to play better, and that’s what we will work on.”

Time to get to it!