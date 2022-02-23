Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Ex-Liverpool scout who discovered Trent Alexander-Arnold has an interesting new job

After 25 years with Liverpool, head of pre-academy recruitment Ian Barrigan left the club last month, and his new job could be a useful one for the Reds’ transfer business.

Barrigan was announced to be departing the Reds following a quarter of a century of service at the end of January, having emerged as a legendary figure at the club.

It was the 56-year-old – who initially joined as a local scout in 1997 – who spotted Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for Croxteth youth side Country Park, leading to his arrival at Liverpool.

He is also credited with having discovered the likes of Conor Coady, Jon Flanagan, Neco Williams and Tyler Morton, while his influence is felt widely around Kirkby.

But having now left Liverpool, Barrigan’s new role could prove to be an interesting one – and may even have ramifications on the club’s recruitment in the future.

Barrigan has now taken up a position with agency group PLG, who have unveiled him as their new head of recruitment.

PLG’s clients include both Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, with their next most notable being a long-term target for the Reds in West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen.

2HFFAH4 London, UK. 16th Jan, 2022. Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his sides first goal. Premier League match, West Ham Utd v Leeds United at the London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on Sunday 16th January 2022. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. pic by Lewis Mitchell/Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live news Credit: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News

Barrigan’s ties with the Alexander-Arnold family will have helped him in his transition into the job – with Trent’s brother and representative, Tyler, a director with the agency.

The company has a relatively small and select number of clients, largely English or Scottish, and works in all aspects of representing their talent.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson signed new contracts with Liverpool in the summer, while Aaron Connolly, Ryan Christie, Jayson Mulumby and Onel Hernandez have all sealed moves elsewhere this season.

There is no suggestion that Barrigan would be used to convince Bowen to make the move to Anfield – nor is it clear whether there is ongoing interest following the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto – but his appointment at PLG does strengthen their relationship with Liverpool.

Perhaps more likely is that PLG bring in more clients already on the books at Liverpool in the future, particularly given Barrigan’s connection with many of those within the academy.

