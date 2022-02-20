Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Jordan Henderson welcomes Luis Diaz to Anfield as Reds dish up “MADNESS”

An Alisson assist, milestone Mohamed Salah goal and a first for Luis Diaz, it was indeed “madness” on a Saturday to remember for Liverpool against Norwich.

With Dean Smith’s side taking the lead thanks to a wicked deflection in the second half, it was set up as one of those frustrating days for the Reds.

But Liverpool’s tactical tweak and substitutions alongside an Anfield that roared to life proved more than Norwich could handle.

Sadio Mane‘s acrobatic goal came at just the right time before Alisson and Salah again combined merely minutes later to turn the scoreboard in Liverpool’s favour.

It was then Diaz’s turn to turn up the volume as notched his first goal for Liverpool thanks to the vision and execution of Jordan Henderson, a “great assist” in the words of the No. 23.

And it was an official “Welcome to Anfield” from the skipper as Diaz revelled in his “first goal at my new home.” We love to see it:

It’s another win ticked off in a title race that took another turn on Saturday, but the Reds will have little chance to reflect on it with Leeds in town on Wednesday – with another result needed:

“The lads are used to [a busy schedule]. There’s games every three days nearly every week, so it’s just concentrating on the next game, recovering well,” Henderson told LFCTV.

Leeds is a tough game, it’ll be a really intense game and you know how well they play.

“So we need to be ready for it, use the whole squad again – I’m sure we’ll have fresh legs again for Wednesday – and hopefully we can get another good result.”

A four-day turnaround is a rare luxury and Liverpool will have momentum and a feel-good factor on their side after enjoying the “madness” of the comeback:

It was another show of the Reds “never giving up” and with a fight on all four fronts that will need to be the case for the remainder of the campaign:

There’s everything to play for and the business end of the season is fast approaching. The Reds have put themselves in the best position possible and all the talking will need to be done on the pitch.

Come on you Reds!

