Liverpool’s win over Norwich coupled with Man City‘s defeat to Tottenham changed the face of the title race in a matter of hours, with it now ‘technically’ in the Reds’ hands.

Firstly though, it is important to preface that it is, likewise, just as much in Liverpool’s hands as it Man City‘s such are the tight margins.

However, we’ve only got eyes for the Reds and the comeback 3-1 win over Norwich has proven significant as Spurs went on to grab a last-gasp 3-2 victory at the Etihad on Saturday.

The results ensured the gap between Jurgen Klopp‘s side and Pep Guardiola’s remained at six points, so how does that change the title landscape?

Well, Liverpool have a game in hand – against Leeds on Wednesday – and three points at Anfield will make the margin between the two teams sit at just three.

And the Reds know they have to beat Guardiola’s side at the Etihad in April, so the picture becomes clear: win the remaining games and the title is for the taking, potentially even on goal difference.

Margin currently at 6 points

Liverpool win game in hand vs. Leeds and it is 3 points

Reds win every game (including at City) and title may be won on goal difference

Who falters first to be the deciding factor

Man City vs. Liverpool on April 9/10

A simplistic view perhaps of a league that throws up one curveball after another, but it’s now all about who falters first and how each team respond.

Man City have 12 games remaining and Liverpool 13, with the Reds’ chances at this stage highly contingent on getting the job done at the Etihad on April 9 – likely moved to April 10 for TV: a date for the diary indeed!

Considering what the title landscape looked like only a few weeks and months ago, Liverpool have made up significant ground and a tight race to the finish now beckons.

It’s going to be nervy and exhilarating but Liverpool are more than up for the task, but it’s one game at a time from here – starting with Leeds and Anfield will be rocking.