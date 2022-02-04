Jurgen Klopp has discussed Liverpool’s failed deadline-day move for Fabio Carvalho, and in a rare instance, admitted it “would be crazy” not to maintain their interest.

Carvalho was the subject of a frantic negotiation in the closing hours of the January transfer window, with the Reds eventually agreeing an £8 million fee with Fulham.

Unfortunately, the deal fell through due to a complication in the paperwork; the 19-year-old was due to return to Craven Cottage on a half-season loan but terms were not able to be ratified with the EFL before 11pm.

But with the player into the final five months of his contract, Liverpool are expected to push on with a renewed bid in the summer.

And speaking in his pre-Cardiff press conference, Klopp effectively confirmed this, saying it “would be crazy” not to still be interested in Carvalho.

“Fabio…I don’t know. We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if not,” he told reporters.

“It was intense in the moment, obviously not in our hands.

“I think Marco [Silva, Fulham boss] said it all yesterday, these kinds of deals, pretty late before the transfer window closed again, and so in the end it didn’t work out.

“We will see what happens.”

It is rare, if ever, that Klopp speaks so openly about a player Liverpool are looking to sign, which could even suggest that a deal is already in place to bring Carvalho to Anfield on July 1.

The benefit of their late talks with Fulham is that a fee is already agreed, as if the teenager were to agree a contract with the Reds, the Championship side would be due compensation.

That would avoid a lengthy tribunal, and with Carvalho having already negotiated personal terms with Liverpool, there should be no complications if both he and the Reds still wish to get the move over the line.