Sadio Mane‘s two goals against Leeds moved him ahead of Didier Drogba to become the second-highest scoring African player in Premier League history.

It’s a milestone that Mohamed Salah reached earlier this season, to become the highest-scoring African in the history of the Premier League.

Drogba was the previous highest-scoring African with 104 goals in 254 appearances, now he’s down in third behind the Liverpool duo.

Mane made it 106 goals in 252 appearances, with 85 of those for Liverpool and 21 at Southampton.

Considering that Drogba is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, it’s incredible that Mane, who isn’t an out-and-out forward, has overtaken his goalscorer record and in fewer games.

Mane’s ability and goalscoring quality is somewhat underappreciated. Earlier this season he hit his 100th Premier League goal – an achievement that saw no fanfare.

Indeed, when Salah hit his 100th Premier League goal earlier this season, Liverpool handed him a commemorative shirt at Kirkby, but no such event took place when Mane hit the same milestone a few weeks later.

Perhaps that’s the way Mane wants it, always understated and never taking the headlines. But it would be nice to see him receive a little more recognition.