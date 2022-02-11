Sadio Mane‘s week only gets better with his success in the Africa Cup of Nations seeing a stadium in his hometown named in his honour.

It’s been less than a week since the 29-year-old realised his dream of winning AFCON with his country, a triumph that still feels like he is “dreaming.”

The scenes in Senegal were ones of pure jubilation, with the victory leading to an outpouring of emotion from players and fans alike, with Mane calling it “the best trophy of my life.”

And now, a stadium in his hometown of Sedhiou has been named in his honour with the city’s mayor, Abdoulaye Diop reported to have announced the news for a “worthy son of the region.”

“Sadio Mane has honoured Senegal, the region of Sedhiou and the whole of Casamance,” as quoted by Senegalese outlet Leral.

“I would like, through this decision to give the name of Sadio Mane to the Stadium of Sedhiou, to express the recognition of all the worthy sons of the region, towards a man who makes known to the whole humanity, Bambali and its chief town of region, Sedhiou.

“Sadio Mane richly deserves this gift.”

The stadium is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed by 2023 and will bear the name of a player regarded as the best in Senegal’s history – and one who has readily given back to his local community.

Liverpool’s No. 10 is now back on Merseyside and in team training ahead of the trip to Burnley on Sunday, but he’s still processing the events that unfolded in Cameroon.

“Little by little, I’m realizing what’s been happening in the last few days and still sometimes I think I’m dreaming,” he penned on Instagram.

“So proud of us all. I can’t even find the words to describe what this means to me. History has been made!”