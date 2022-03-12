Mohamed Salah is no stranger to breaking records and etching his name in the history books, and he continued to do so after emphatically scoring from the penalty spot at Brighton.

The No. 11 came into the game off the back of increased chatter about his future at the club after Jurgen Klopp‘s comments were then seemingly mocked by his agent.

But it was all business on the south coast as he helped steer Liverpool to another valuable victory, adding to Luis Diaz‘s first-half opener from the spot to help see out a comfortable 2-0 win.

An injury to his calf would force his withdrawal and leave Klopp to say that “We will see! He thinks it’s not serious,” after what was another record day for the Egyptian.

The 29-year-old’s goal was his 20th in the Premier League this season – the fourth time from his five seasons as a Red that he has managed the feat. Talk about consistently prolific!

And his name his now added to that of Premier League royalty, as he become only the sixth player to have scored 20+ Premier League goals in four different seasons.

Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Harry Kane all make up that list, with Salah now taking his rightful place next to the quintet.

It’s a serious show of consistency and Liverpool will be eager to receive positive news regarding his calf issue with the trip to Arsenal now just four days away.

But it was not the only notable record to come Salah’s way on Saturday, as his goal also saw him hit the 50 goal milestone in away fixtures in the Premier League, a tally only amassed by Michael Own (55) and Steven Gerrard (51) at the club.

With five away games remaining this season, there is plenty of time to surpass the total number amassed by both Owen and Gerrard and it would be hard to bet against him!