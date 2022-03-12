Jurgen Klopp was slightly less optimistic than Mohamed Salah after his foot injury in the 2-0 win over Brighton, with the manager insisting “we have to see.”

Salah put the Reds 2-0 up with a second-half penalty at the Amex, but was soon forced off as he and the similarly stricken Naby Keita made way for Diogo Jota and Thiago.

It appeared a blow for the No. 11, who required minor treatment on the pitch before walking to the bench, but he has already told Klopp that it was “not serious.”

However, as the manager gave his take in his post-match interview with BT Sport, he stressed that he would prefer to consult his medical staff before drawing any conclusions.

“We will see! He thinks it’s not serious,” Klopp said.

“But you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100 percent right.

“I think it was the situation before [the penalty] when he hit the ball and got blocked, when he wanted to shoot, and I think the foot got slightly overstretched.

“We have to see.”

The issue could feasibly rule Salah out of the trip to Arsenal in midweek, or at least from the starting lineup, though he will make every effort to prove he is fit.

Thankfully, Liverpool find themselves in a much better position to deal with these issues than earlier in the campaign, with Jota available to come in along with Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Firmino went unused on his return to the bench on Saturday, while Minamino and Origi could not even make the suqad.