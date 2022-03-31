Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
PL rule change, first transfer done & Klopp’s Adeyemi ‘interest’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are getting busy ahead of the summer when there will be the usual host of new bits to get to grips with: pre-season, transfer windows, rule changes and more!

 

Five subs coming on a permanent basis

Where others lead, the Premier League follows – at least when it comes to sub rules, usually a few seasons behind the times. That’s the case again here with most of Europe keeping the five subs rule after the pandemic.

While England’s top flight repeatedly knocked back the chance to do the same in 2021/22, the rule will be in place for 22/23 after the 20 clubs finally voted in the change.

Jurgen Klopp has more than once sounded the need for change to protect players in the face of an ever-more congested fixture list, though it has been notable that the boss hasn’t taken up the chance to use all five in some fixtures where competitions have allowed it this term.

Meanwhile, the Premier League also confirmed the dates for the transfer windows next season which will be in line with Europe.

 

Transfers and Trent

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Karim Adeyemi remains a person of interest for Klopp – Bild say he’s “very” keen to land the Salzburg forward this summer and the Reds will move if Dortmund haven’t sealed the deal by mid-April

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - Tuesday, June 19, 2018: Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Group A match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kalvin Phillips wants to sign a new deal with Leeds rather than move to any of the teams who probably aren’t that keen to spend £60m on him anyway
  • Paulo Dybala has moved to the top of Arsenal‘s summer list simply by virtue of being on a free transfer, which sounds like solid grounds for decision-making
  • Erik ten Hag talks could lead to Cody Gakpo going to Man United this summer, in again what sounds like really good planning and box-ticking from a club

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Learn about our new young’un!

Tonight’s late fixture is Wolfsburg vs Arsenal and then Lyon vs Juve in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. Men’s World Cup stuff is all done for this week!

 

