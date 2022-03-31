PL rule change, first transfer done & Klopp’s Adeyemi ‘interest’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are getting busy ahead of the summer when there will be the usual host of new bits to get to grips with: pre-season, transfer windows, rule changes and more!

Five subs coming on a permanent basis

Where others lead, the Premier League follows – at least when it comes to sub rules, usually a few seasons behind the times. That’s the case again here with most of Europe keeping the five subs rule after the pandemic.

While England’s top flight repeatedly knocked back the chance to do the same in 2021/22, the rule will be in place for 22/23 after the 20 clubs finally voted in the change.

Jurgen Klopp has more than once sounded the need for change to protect players in the face of an ever-more congested fixture list, though it has been notable that the boss hasn’t taken up the chance to use all five in some fixtures where competitions have allowed it this term.

Meanwhile, the Premier League also confirmed the dates for the transfer windows next season which will be in line with Europe.

Transfers and Trent

Ben Doak will reportedly be the first Anfield arrival of note this summer, with a deal agreed to bring in the Celtic teen for over half a million

Karim Adeyemi remains a person of interest for Klopp – Bild say he’s “very” keen to land the Salzburg forward this summer and the Reds will move if Dortmund haven’t sealed the deal by mid-April

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mo Salah is considering his future at international level after a double recent blow with Egypt, losing the AFCON final and then failing to reach the World Cup finals

But on the club scene we adore him – as is evidenced by a stunning new mural for Mo, now completed and here are the amazing photos to prove it

And the latest pre-season plans are coming to light as the Reds confirm the start to summer preparations. We have the dates and details for you right here

Latest Premier League chat

Kalvin Phillips wants to sign a new deal with Leeds rather than move to any of the teams who probably aren’t that keen to spend £60m on him anyway

Paulo Dybala has moved to the top of Arsenal‘s summer list simply by virtue of being on a free transfer, which sounds like solid grounds for decision-making

Erik ten Hag talks could lead to Cody Gakpo going to Man United this summer, in again what sounds like really good planning and box-ticking from a club

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Learn about our new young’un!

Impressive hat-trick for new Liverpool winger Ben Doak for Scotland's youth team the other day. All good finishes, but his second goal hints at his speed carrying the ball ????????? pic.twitter.com/Jmjzr1eiep — James Nalton (@JDNalton) March 31, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture is Wolfsburg vs Arsenal and then Lyon vs Juve in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. Men’s World Cup stuff is all done for this week!