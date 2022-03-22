A possible successor to Jurgen Klopp and interest in Kostas Tsimikas features in Tuesday’s Liverpool news, while 33 players head out on international duty.

Nagelsmann touted as next LFC manager

It may be unthinkable, but there will come a time when Klopp steps down from his position as Liverpool manager.

As it stands, that will be at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the club’s hierarchy almost certainly already whittling down candidates to take over.

Unless Klopp makes a U-turn and extends his stay beyond the nine-year mark, a new manager will be in place for the summer of 2024 – and that could, it seems, be Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann.

Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy has touted Nagelsmann as a potential successor to either Klopp or Pep Guardiola.

“There is a sense he is more minded to plump for the City or Liverpool job,” Reddy writes, rather than the soon-to-be vacant position at Man United.

International break talk

Trent Alexander-Arnold is rehabbing his hamstring injury while out in Dubai

But James Milner has stayed on Merseyside to work at the AXA

33 Liverpool players, meanwhile, were called up for international duty

