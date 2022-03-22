Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Tsimikas interest and Nagelsmann to succeed Klopp? – Liverpool FC Roundup

A possible successor to Jurgen Klopp and interest in Kostas Tsimikas features in Tuesday’s Liverpool news, while 33 players head out on international duty.

 

Nagelsmann touted as next LFC manager

It may be unthinkable, but there will come a time when Klopp steps down from his position as Liverpool manager.

As it stands, that will be at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the club’s hierarchy almost certainly already whittling down candidates to take over.

Unless Klopp makes a U-turn and extends his stay beyond the nine-year mark, a new manager will be in place for the summer of 2024 – and that could, it seems, be Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann.

Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy has touted Nagelsmann as a potential successor to either Klopp or Pep Guardiola.

“There is a sense he is more minded to plump for the City or Liverpool job,” Reddy writes, rather than the soon-to-be vacant position at Man United.

 

International break talk

Mohamed Salah of Egypt during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group D match between Egypt and Sudan at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on January 19, 2022 in YAOUNDE, Cameroon. (Photo by SF)

  • 33 Liverpool players, meanwhile, were called up for international duty

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The FA knew of the upcoming Wembley travel chaos as far back as 2019 (Echo)
  • Kostas Tsimikas is attracting “many clubs” but there is “zero chance” he will leave (LFCTR)

 

Latest Premier League chat

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 8, 2022: Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St. James’ Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mike Dean may be retiring as a referee, but he’s staying on as VAR (Sky Sports)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Nothing to watch tonight! Bake Off it is, then…

 

