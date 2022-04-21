Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his thanks to those at Anfield after they stood in tribute in the seventh minute of Man United‘s visit after the tragic passing of his newborn son.

Ronaldo was missing from United’s visit on Tuesday night following the sad death of his newborn son, with a tribute swiftly organised in honour of his family’s loss.

The two teams wore black armbands and in the seventh minute of the game supporters stood in unity for a minute’s applause, with You’ll Never Walk Alone also reverberating around the ground.

It was the perfect display that rivalries can be put to one side, and Jurgen Klopp called it his “moment of the game” as “the whole stadium together showed pure class.”

“That’s exactly how football should be. All rivalries aside in this moment, there’s only one thing important,” Klopp said post-match.

And on Thursday, Ronaldo himself took to social media to offer his thanks for the show of support from both sets of fans and players.

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield,” Ronaldo penned on Instagram as he shared touching footage of the applause.

“Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”