Mo Salah has sought to clarify comments he made after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Man United that had been swiftly taken out of context.

Liverpool’s No. 11 was back on the scoresheet in open play for the first time in 11 games on Tuesday evening, notching a brace to take his season tally to 30.

And notably, five of those have been again United, making him Liverpool’s joint-highest scorer against the old rival alongside Steven Gerrard with nine in just 10 games.

After the match, Salah was on media duty along with Thiago on Sky Sports in what was an intriguing interview with the jubilant pair.

However, Salah quickly saw comments he made taken out of context and misrepresented, and on Wednesday took to Twitter to clarify.

Reports had suggested he said of United after the win that “they make our life easier in the midfield and the back.”

I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. https://t.co/WjaQfgZNw6 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 20, 2022

In actuality, he clarified that he was talking of his Liverpool teammates and not United’s players, penning on Twitter: “I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us.

“I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect.”

The performance was one that can put a line through questions pertaining to his goalscoring record of late but the Egyptian was never worried.

“I said before many times, I’ve scored many goals for this club, it’s going to keep coming,” he said.

“Sometimes you have bad luck, but the most important thing is the team winning. That’s the most important thing.

“I think if the team was not winning, I would not be happy. But [with the] team winning, everything is going to come. I was not worried about that.

“They make our life easier, in the midfield and at the back. They always try to give us the ball in a one-on-one situation.

“They make our life much easier when they defend well. We had a clean sheet here, clean sheet there, they make it easier to score.”