Liverpool fans, get ready – we’re heading into the big one. It’s Man City at the weekend so today is pre-match presser, training photos, a quick rumour and more before our huge game!

No Firmino in training ahead of City

Well, we don’t want Bobby missing this game – Roberto Firmino has often been one of the most important tactical components for Liverpool either from the start or off the bench, but he wasn’t pictured training with the squad.

As usual, the Reds released a few photos (more available elsewhere!) before the game from the Kirkby training complex and our No9 was a notable absentee.

Jurgen Klopp had a full squad available in midweek for the Champions League so it would be a real blow if we’re already down by one key player since then – though of course, just being absent from the session itself doesn’t guarantee Firmino has an injury or is out of the game.

It’s still one to keep an eye on and we have to be hopeful there’s a full complement available to the boss as he maps out a game plan to take down the leaders and see the Reds back to the top.

Salah speaks on contract

Here he is – Mo spoke to Sky ahead of the City game and as you can expect, they relentlessly bugged him on his contract talks. Mo sidesteps a lot in favour of the team perspective, but there are enough words here to be clear it’s nowhere near done.

“What I can say is there are many things people don’t know about it. I can’t be selfish now and talk about my situation. We are in the most important period for the team so I have to focus on what’s coming with the team – that’s the most important thing.

“I can’t say yes, I can’t say no. I’ve said many times before what I want. I can’t go deep in the contract now, it’s a sensitive situation. The team needs to win, I can’t go in the news and talk about my contract.

“No it doesn’t affect me playing at all. I’m professional, I know my job very well and I know what I’m doing. I’m focused on winning trophies and giving everything I could.”

Build-up to Sunday

Pep Guardiola is the world’s “best” manager according to our own boss – we’ll respectfully disagree and side with Jurgen as No1 – and he admonished a reporter for trying to claim Pep was being anything but ironic with his recent “overthinking” the game comments

Title decider? Not for our Norbert! Here’s five key things we took from the boss’ press conference, including a joke on Atletico’s midweek tactics

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool, Bayern and Arsenal are reported to be in the stands and scouting Turkish teen Arda Guler, who is currently with Fenerbahce

Mo Salah has not been affected by stories in the media with his recent form, says Klopp, with his recent comments about the forward being more about his exploits with Egypt than any domestic headlines

And with the Reds seemingly keen on £21m-rated Bremer, a plan at centre-back for this summer has emerged

Latest Premier League chat

Ruben Dias will be sidelined again for Man City this weekend when the Reds head to the Etihad to steal their minds, souls and top spot in the table

Declan Rice will only go to Man United this summer if they break their transfer record for him. Luckily for the Hammers man, that’s exactly what they plan to do as they embark on yet another rebuild even before they have a manager in place

Frank Lampard retains the support of the Everton board after taking them to within a point of the relegation zone. He firmly retains the support of Kopites, too.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Who would bet against Mo returning to form this weekend when we most need him?!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Sevilla face Granada in Spain. Otherwise, England Women will probably reach double figures against North Macedonia in a WCQ.