Liverpool kick off their Champions League semi-final at home to Spanish surprise package Villarreal tonight. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have made it this far, and are now potentially 180 minutes away from a third Champions League final in five years.

While outwardly it has been considered a safe route for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, that Villarreal have already knocked out both Juventus and Bayern Munich proves that it will not be an easy tie.

In a way, it is made more difficult by being drawn as the home side first, with Anfield hosting the opening leg this evening.

But it gives Liverpool an opportunity to establish a strong lead before their trip to El Madrigal.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Villarreal is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.



US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Villarreal is being shown live on CBS, TUDN and Univision in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal is being shown live on CBS, TUDN and Univision in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.



Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Villarreal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Villarreal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.



Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Champions League semi-final on various channels worldwide.

