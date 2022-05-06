Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gerrard poaches staff again & Diaz deal controversy – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

As Liverpool prepare for their penultimate home game of the season, there has come news of another staff member leaving to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

 

Gerrard takes another backroom figure

Given his long association with Liverpool, firstly as a player and then as coach in the academy, it is no surprise that Gerrard has built his Villa staff around familiar faces.

Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom are among those to have followed Gerrard from Liverpool to Villa via Rangers.

Now, according to The Athletic, long-serving player care manager Phil Roscoe has left the Reds to make the switch to Villa Park.

Roscoe has worked within Liverpool’s academy setup for over 17 years, playing a key role in supporting current and former youth players, but the club will now need to find a replacement.

He will formally leave Kirkby at the end of the season.

 

All the buildup to Liverpool vs. Tottenham

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (R) embraces Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal to make the score 2-2 (2-4 on aggreagte) during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Diaz‘s old club have lodged a complaint over non-payment from Porto (A Bola)
  • The date for Liverpool’s potential trophy parade has been confirmed (Express)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Three years ago today…

It’s Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the League Cup playoff semi-finals tonight on Sky Sports, kicking off at 7.45pm!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments