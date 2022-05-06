As Liverpool prepare for their penultimate home game of the season, there has come news of another staff member leaving to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Gerrard takes another backroom figure

Given his long association with Liverpool, firstly as a player and then as coach in the academy, it is no surprise that Gerrard has built his Villa staff around familiar faces.

Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom are among those to have followed Gerrard from Liverpool to Villa via Rangers.

Now, according to The Athletic, long-serving player care manager Phil Roscoe has left the Reds to make the switch to Villa Park.

Roscoe has worked within Liverpool’s academy setup for over 17 years, playing a key role in supporting current and former youth players, but the club will now need to find a replacement.

He will formally leave Kirkby at the end of the season.

