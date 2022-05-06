Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
Mohamed Salah collected his FWA award on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“It’s revenge time” – Mohamed Salah ready for Real Madrid rematch in Paris

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is preparing for a “revenge” mission against Real Madrid when they meet in the Champions League final later this month.

Salah, who was crowned the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year on Thursday night, was part of the Liverpool side beaten by Madrid in the 2018 final in Kyiv.

The same two sides will face off in Paris on May 28 after Real’s remarkable comeback victory over Manchester City on Wednesday and Liverpool’s professional job in Villarreal the night before.

Asked if he saw this next meeting as a revenge mission for four years ago, the Egypt forward replied: “Yes, we lost in the final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time.

“I’m so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final.

“I’m sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game.”

Mohamed Salah has won the FWA Footballer of the Year award for the second time (Steven Paston/PA)

Liverpool could yet end the season with an unprecedented quadruple, sitting a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and facing an FA Cup final against Chelsea having already won the Carabao Cup.

Salah is hoping his FWA award can be the start of a memorable end to the campaign, adding: “It feels great.

“First of all I want to thank everyone who voted for me, of course journalists are a big part of the football family and hopefully we can win some more [trophies] this year.”

Liverpool Home Kit 2022/23

Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’ the fresh design reflects the mentality of its people, a quality that makes Liverpool truly unique.
PRE-ORDER NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments