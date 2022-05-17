Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Liverpool supporters celebrate during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Ibrahima Konate “flawless” as Liverpool fans dream of final-day triumph

Liverpool dug deep and picked up a massive 2-1 win away to Southampton on Tuesday, taking the Premier League title race to the final day.

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League (37), St Mary’s
May 17, 2022

Goals: Redmond 13′; Minamino 27′, Matip 67′

The Reds knew they had to win to keep their title hopes alive, but fell behind to Nathan Redmond’s curled effort after Diogo Jota was clearly fouled.

Takumi Minamino equalised with a brilliantly taken strike, however, as Jurgen Klopp‘s much-changed side dominated the first half.

The Reds took the lead when Joel Matip stooped to head home in fittingly odd fashion and the visitors held on after a tense finale.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on social media…

 

Fans had a hard time picking the standout…

 

And it’s over to you now, Stevie…

“Dear Gerrard. Show them who’s the boss.”

Vivandren Chinnasamy on Facebook.

“Gerrard, Ings and Coutinho will be our legends if results goes our way.”

Bennie Rednose Koptite on Facebook.

