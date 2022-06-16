Takumi Minamino appears to be closing in on a move away from Liverpool, with the £17 million-rated forward now in talks with a second club from Ligue 1.

Minamino played a crucial role in Liverpool’s success last season, with 10 goals in just 24 appearances making him the Reds’ fifth-highest scorer for the campaign.

The 27-year-old was central to clinching silverware in both the FA Cup and League Cup, but that was where his game time was largely limited, with only 392 minutes in the Premier League and Champions League.

It is no surprise, then, that Minamino will almost certainly be moving on this summer, with fellow squad player Divock Origi having left too.

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has already brought the news that Leeds, Southampton, Wolves and Fulham are all interested in the Japan international, who is valued at £17 million.

But it seems that the strongest interest comes from France, with Monaco already having opened talks with Minamino’s representatives.

Now, the Times‘ Paul Joyce has credited Lyon as another party involved in negotiations, as the Ligue 1 side look to revamp their attack along with the return of Alexandre Lacazette.

The number of clubs weighing up moves for Minamino – who wrapped up international duty with a 3-0 loss to Tunisia in the Kirin Cup final on Tuesday – suggests Liverpool will be in a strong position when it comes to their price tag.

Liverpool signed the versatile forward from Red Bull Salzburg for just £7.5 million in 2020, and he still has two years left on his contract.

Joyce had previously described Monaco as “leading the chase” for the No. 18, having seen their coffers swell after the £85 million sale of Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid.