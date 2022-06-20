Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a right-sided attacker in the next 12 months, with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and Darwin Nunez‘s ex-Benfica team-mate Rafa Silva said to be on the radar.

Asensio or Silva to replace Salah?

With Mohamed Salah seemingly no closer to agreeing to a contract extension, eyes are starting to turn towards his potential replacement.

Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo, Sport and AS are all reporting that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Asensio, who is said to be available for around £34m this summer.

The 26-year-old scored 12 goals in 42 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side last season but did not feature in the Champions League final, with Real said to be open to selling at the right price.

However, all signs point towards Liverpool having already wrapped up their signings for the summer and we’d be surprised if Asensio is a serious target, with a younger option likely to be pursued next year.

The Reds have also been tentatively linked to another right-winger today.

When Julian Ward and Liverpool’s recruitment team were drawing up plans to sign Nunez this summer, his Benfica team-mate Silva is also said to have caught the eye.

At 29, it seems the club ultimately decided that splashing out on the Portugal international would not have made financial sense.

Had Silva been a few years younger, though, The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes claims Liverpool may have been tempted to make their move, one that could even have persuaded them to cash in on Salah this summer.

3 things today: Ox to stay put and Minamino angry?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could yet stay at Anfield this summer, with the Liverpool Echo now claiming the club have “no plans to sell him” in the current transfer window.

Takumi Minamino admits he’s been left ‘angry’ by the limited opportunities he’s received at Liverpool, with a move now looking more likely than ever.

Luis Suarez has shut down comparisons between him and Nunez, claiming his fellow countryman is more than good enough to write his own story in the Premier League.

Latest Liverpool FC news

There will be more French senate hearings into the chaos at the Champions League final on Tuesday, with a UEFA representative, Liverpool supporters groups and the mayor of Saint-Denis all scheduled to have their say.

Jordan Henderson has been preparing for pre-season with a familiar ex-Liverpool team-mate in Portugal. Wonder what he’s said to him about the final day of last season!

And Liverpool fans have been enjoying this footage of a young Calvin Ramsay showing off his skills as an U13s player.

Latest Premier League chat

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi looks set to finally get his chance to shine in the Premier League, with The Telegraph reporting he is on the verge of a £17.5m move to Nottingham Forest, a deal that would see the Reds earn £1.75m.

West Ham have completed the £30m signing of Morocco centre-back Nayef Aguerd from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

And Romelu Lukaku looks set to return to Inter Milan on loan, just one season after joining the Blues for a club record £97.5m, the Italian side are pulling off some steal with this one!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Ramsay is loving every bit of his £6.5m “dream” move to Anfield.

No matches of note in Europe tonight, but the diehards amongst us may want to stay up to watch Sao Paulo host Brazilian Serie A leaders Palmeiras at midnight BST!