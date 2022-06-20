Jordan Henderson‘s preparations for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season have started in earnest, and he’s been working alongside ex-Red Danny Ings in Portugal.

The Reds’ season may feel as though it only just finished, but the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad are to reconvene for the start of pre-season in less than 14 days.

It means individual fitness work is to be back in full swing and the Liverpool captain is wasting no time in getting back to work, finding himself at a popular training spot for the club.

Henderson is in Algarve, Portugal at a high-performance campus designed for athletes, rehabilitation and pre-season preparation, an idyllic setting with warm weather training.

Both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk trained in Algarve last summer ahead of their comeback seasons, and now Henderson is enjoying all ‘The Campus’ has to offer.

Working with personal trainer and athlete coach, Alex Parsons, Henderson and Ings were put through their paces under the Portuguese sun.

The exercises are designed to bring stability to actions and movements made on the pitch, valuable training with another long season ahead for club and country ahead.

Ings had a mixed bag for Aston Villa last season, making 31 appearances with a return of only eight goals and Steven Gerrard will be eager for that tally to be improved upon next time out.

Henderson, on the other hand, enjoyed his most consistent campaign for Liverpool last season, making the most appearances during his time at Anfield, with 57, and the most of any of Klopp’s players.

With injury issues having plagued his campaign the year before, it was a welcome return as the captain played a pivotal role in the Reds’ remarkable trophy push.

He will be eyeing a similar impact in 2022/23 and will be helping to lead the way from the first day of pre-season after sitting out England’s four internationals due to his workload during the season.

Henderson will be one of at least 17 Reds expected on day one of pre-season at Kirkby, which starts on July 4 before a trip to the Far East and Austria follows.