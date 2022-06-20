Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has long been expected to seek pastures new with game time not as forthcoming as it once was at Anfield, but one report now suggests otherwise.

The 28-year-old made 17 appearances across all competitions last season but notably, there would be no further minutes after his outing at Nottingham Forest in March.

Of the 16 games that then remained in the season following that FA Cup trip, Oxlade-Chamberlain was on the bench for just seven of those encounters despite being fully fit.

And as such, with his game time limited and his current contract expiring next summer, a permanent move elsewhere has long felt on the cards in a mutually beneficial deal.

West Ham and Aston Villa have both been reported as potential suitors, but now, the Liverpool Echo have reported that “Anfield insiders” say that there are “currently no plans to sell” this summer.

It is said to be a result of Liverpool holding off on adding a new midfielder until 2023, with Oxlade-Chamberlain still able to contribute across all four competitions in a variety of positions and, therefore, “remains part of Liverpool’s plans.”

The re-introduction of the five substitutes rule in the Premier League could also pave the way for more cameo outings, but it could see the 28-year-old having to settle for limited game time once more.

It’s a report that can be read in a number of ways, as only recently have other reports detailed a price tag in the region of £10 million for Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, with the midfielder “allowed to leave.”

The general consensus has been that Oxlade-Chamberlain is to move on, and this new stance could come as part of their front in the transfer window, as Liverpool won’t be eager to advertise their every move.

With no fitness concerns throughout last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain could certainly be one of many options for Jurgen Klopp in 2022/23, but he would also represent a valuable signing for a number of Premier League sides.