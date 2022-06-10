Liverpool have set a low price tag for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of an expected departure this summer, with interest from both England and abroad.

The transfer window is now officially open in England, and talks will be underway with players, agents and clubs regarding moves away from Anfield.

Into the final year of his contract and with little chance of breaking into the starting lineup at Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain seems to be one of those on his way out.

If the Liverpool Echo are to be believed, the Reds are seeking a fairly low fee for the 28-year-old, too.

They claim that an offer in the region of £10 million would be enough to seal a deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain, which represents a 71.4 percent loss on their outlay back in 2017.

Liverpool paid £35 million to sign the England midfielder from Arsenal five years ago, but injury and competition for places has seen his stock fall.

He only made seven appearances in the second half of the season, with the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott preferred in the middle of the park.

The Echo corroborate word from Goal’s Neil Jones that West Ham have registered their interest in the No. 15, adding that “a number of other clubs – including at least one from abroad – are keeping tabs.”

It is highly unlikely, however, that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be heading to Man United, as suggested by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Liverpool are looking for higher fees for Neco Williams and Nat Phillips, with £15 million valuations set for the pair as Fulham and Bournemouth seek permanent transfers.

Takumi Minamino is also set to leave this summer, with This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch revealing that Leeds, Southampton, Wolves, Fulham and Monaco are all interested in a potential £17 million deal.

Divock Origi is among seven players already confirmed to be leaving on the expiry of their contracts on July 1, with a shakeup in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad ranks underway.