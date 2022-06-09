Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool confirm 7 released players – including club’s youngest-ever goalscorer

Liverpool have confirmed their release list at the end of the season, headlined by Divock Origi‘s departure.

The Belgian forward’s exit from Anfield was already confirmed, having been given a guard of honour by his team-mates after the final home game of the season.

He is joined in his departure by Loris Karius, who had not featured for the club since the 2018 Champions League final, a night that saw him suffer a game-changing concussion.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also released high-profile academy graduates Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo, who were hotly tipped in the early years of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

Woodburn, who remains the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, spent his final season on the books on loan with Scottish club Hearts, while Ojo headed to the Championship with Millwall.

Academy midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner has also been released, having played a role in the season just gone at first-team level, along with forward Luis Longstaff and right-back Sean Wilson.

There has been no confirmation yet of which players have been offered new contracts or seen their scholarships extended.

 

Divock Origi

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 7, 2019: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Debut: vs. Man United, September 2015
Appearances: 175 | Goals: 41

Loris Karius

DERBY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 20, 2016: Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius in action against Derby County during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match at Pride Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Debut: vs. Derby, September 2015
Appearances: 49 | Clean sheets: 22

Ben Woodburn

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 29, 2016: Liverpool's Ben Woodburn scores the second goal against Leeds United, to become the club's youngest ever goal-scorer, during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Debut: vs. Leeds, November 2016
Appearances: 11 | Goals: 1

Sheyi Ojo

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - Monday, August 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Everton FC Under-23's and Liverpool FC Under-23's, the Mini-Merseyside Derby, at Haig Avenue. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Debut: vs. Exeter, January 2016
Appearances: 13 | Goals: 1

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Elijah Dixon-Bonner during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Debut: vs. Shrewsbury, February 2020
Appearances: 3 | Goals: 0

Luis Longstaff

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2019: Liverpool’s Luis Longstaff during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Debut: vs. Aston Villa, December 2019
Appearances: 1 | Goals: 0

Sean Wilson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 22, 2020: Liverpool's Sean Wilson during the Under-18 FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Stoke City FC at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Debut: N/A
Appearances: N/A | Goals: N/A

Best of luck to all seven players released!

