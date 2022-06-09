Liverpool have confirmed their release list at the end of the season, headlined by Divock Origi‘s departure.

The Belgian forward’s exit from Anfield was already confirmed, having been given a guard of honour by his team-mates after the final home game of the season.

He is joined in his departure by Loris Karius, who had not featured for the club since the 2018 Champions League final, a night that saw him suffer a game-changing concussion.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also released high-profile academy graduates Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo, who were hotly tipped in the early years of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

Woodburn, who remains the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, spent his final season on the books on loan with Scottish club Hearts, while Ojo headed to the Championship with Millwall.

Academy midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner has also been released, having played a role in the season just gone at first-team level, along with forward Luis Longstaff and right-back Sean Wilson.

There has been no confirmation yet of which players have been offered new contracts or seen their scholarships extended.

Divock Origi

Debut: vs. Man United, September 2015

Appearances: 175 | Goals: 41

Loris Karius

Debut: vs. Derby, September 2015

Appearances: 49 | Clean sheets: 22

Ben Woodburn

Debut: vs. Leeds, November 2016

Appearances: 11 | Goals: 1

Sheyi Ojo

Debut: vs. Exeter, January 2016

Appearances: 13 | Goals: 1

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Debut: vs. Shrewsbury, February 2020

Appearances: 3 | Goals: 0

Luis Longstaff

Debut: vs. Aston Villa, December 2019

Appearances: 1 | Goals: 0

Sean Wilson

Debut: N/A

Appearances: N/A | Goals: N/A

Best of luck to all seven players released!