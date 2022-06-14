Liverpool’s new big-money signing Darwin Nunez says he will discuss the Reds with former hero Luis Suarez, describing him as a “real reference” for him.

On Tuesday evening, Liverpool confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old, who completed an £85 million move from Benfica.

It is one of the most exciting pieces of business of the Jurgen Klopp era, with Nunez seen as someone who can spearhead the Reds’ attack for many years to come.

Liverpool and special Uruguayan strikers go hand-in-hand, with Suarez becoming an icon at Anfield between 2011 and 2014, standing as arguably the world’s best player in 2013/14.

Speaking to LFCTV after sealing his move, Nunez admitted he would speak to his compatriot about the Reds and continue to use him as a role model.

“I’ve not had a chance to be in touch with him just yet,” said Nunez.

“But I’m sure when everything comes out on social media, I’ll give him a call or I’ll send him a photo that I’ve taken where he’s there in the background, in a picture.

“I’ll send that to him and we’ll have a bit of a chat and I’ll ask him lots of questions so he can offer his support and help.

“Because he’s a real reference to me, he’s a Uruguayan footballer who made history at Liverpool.”

If Nunez can enjoy anything like the success his predecessor did at Liverpool – at least on a personal level; Suarez only won one League Cup during his time at Anfield – Klopp will have bagged himself another stunning signing.

Comparisons between the pair can only hamper the Reds’ newest arrival, however, and it is important that he forges his own path without being judged against one of the best players of his generation.

At 22, Nunez’s best years should only be ahead of him and he is the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane, taking up his central role and bringing a youthful vibrancy to Liverpool’s attack.

His performances against them certainly suggest the Reds have a gem in their ranks, with the 11-time Uruguay international scoring home and away in the Champions League last season.