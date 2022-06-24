A club legend is finally on the verge of signing for a new club and Darwin Nunez has excited fans with his latest social media post. Here’s Friday’s roundup.

Origi’s Milan move to be completed next week

It’s been common knowledge for some time, but Divock Origi‘s impending move to AC Milan is to be completed next week, according to reports.

After eight years at Anfield, the Belgian is moving onto pastures new after his Liverpool contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Serie A champions AC Milan quickly positioned themselves for Origi’s signature earlier this year and are now set to announce his arrival next week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The striker will compete for a starting spot alongside the likes of Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao in attack.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, is also still at the club, but it remains to be seen whether he will continue his playing career after undergoing knee surgery last month.

Liverpool’s £85m signing Darwin Nunez has already taken the No. 27 shirt that Origi vacated after his departure.

With Sadio Mane‘s move to Bayern Munich now official and Takumi Minamino‘s Monaco transfer imminent, the Reds look set to go into next season with their attacking options consisting of Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho.

More reinforcements needed?

3 things today: Where’s the Awoniyi money, John?!

Taiwo Awoniyi is set imminently to be announced as a Nottingham Forest player, with Liverpool to earn £1.7m as a result of the 10 percent sell-on clause they inserted into the Nigerian’s transfer to Union Berlin last summer.

James Balagizi, the talented Liverpool under-23 midfielder, is expected to be loaned out this summer with a move now “in the works,” according to Lewis Bower.

Curtis Jones and Naby Keita have shared more snaps from their time away, with Jones training at UCLA in Los Angeles and Keita making the trip of a lifetime to visit Islam’s holiest site, Mecca.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Dr Rajpal Brar has assessed Darwin Nunez’s injury history, delving into the damage done by the Uruguayan’s knee issues in years gone by.

Luis Diaz has been praised for his “humility” after returning to the first club he represented, Barranquilla, during his time off.

Aberdeen’s academy director, Gavin Levey has offered an insight into Calvin Ramsay‘s impressive work ethic after the full-back completed his £6.5m move to Liverpool last week.

Latest Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Man United this summer despite reports suggesting he was ready to quit due to the club’s lack of transfer activity, according to Sky Sports News.

Barcelona have now made a £34m bid for top summer target Robert Lewandowski, according to The Telegraph. Just come home, Sadio?!

And according to the same source, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot wants a move to the Premier League this summer and could be available for £15m. Would you?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Nunez has teased his return to Liverpool with the most dashing of holiday snaps. That’s a 30-goal-a-season striker if I’ve ever seen one.

France take on Italy in final round of group matches at the Under-19 European Championships, while Romania are taking on Slovakia.

Stay up late enough and you’ll see FC Cincinnati take on Orlando City in MLS, too.