Neco Williams is one of a handful of players expected to make a permanent move this summer and newly promoted Nottingham Forest hold interest in the right-back.

The 21-year-old made just eight appearances for Liverpool in the first half of the season, with his role as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s deputy not dishing out too many opportunities.

Williams then swapped Anfield for Craven Cottage at the end of January in a temporary switch, one that proved a huge success having earned Marco Silva’s trust from the off.

With 15 appearances for Fulham, Williams enjoyed their promotion success and showed off his attacking capabilities with two goals and five assists.

Liverpool are to demand in the region of £12-15 million for the Welshman, who has already attracted the interest of Fulham having reaped the benefits of what the youngster can offer.

But the Guardian now report that fellow newly-promoted side in Nottingham Forest holds an interest in Williams with their right-back Djed Spence to join Tottenham.

He’s far from the only target with Man City‘s Issa Kabore, who was recently on loan at Troyes, and Arsenal‘s Ainsley Maitland-Niles also listed as potential targets.

Williams has not done his chances of finding a permanent home this summer any harm during the current international break, having starred for Wales as they secured their World Cup place.

But what Liverpool will be interested in is if either Nottingham Forest or Fulham are to come to the table and offer close to their valuation of Williams, which is a pricey one for either newly-promoted side.

Williams makes up a contingent of five players that Liverpool are hoping to bring in just under £100 million in sales for, with Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all to be on the move.