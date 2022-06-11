Liverpool could be looking to raise around £100 million with the sale of only five players this summer, though as is often the case, that may not come to fruition.

With the summer transfer window now open and players coming to the end of their post-season international duties, the focus turns to signings and sales.

Darwin Nunez is the headline target for Liverpool, who have already brought in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and are also working on a £4 million deal for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

But, as ever, in order to finance additions to the squad, the club will be required to raise further funds in the transfer market.

If widely reported valuations are to be believed, then, Liverpool are hoping to bring in just under £100 million from the sales of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Neco Williams and Nat Phillips alone.

Mane’s proposed switch to Bayern Munich could become a protracted one after two derisory bids were rejected out of hand.

The No. 10 is pushing for an exit, but with the Bundesliga club so far offering a package worth up to £30 million, including a series of ridiculous add-ons, the negotiations will need to be smoothed before any deal is done.

Liverpool are reported to be seeking around £42.5 million for Mane.

Meanwhile, Minamino is attracting interest from Southampton, Leeds, Wolves, Fulham and Monaco, according to This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch.

A move is expected to be completed in the near future, with a £17 million price tag set.

Fulham are also in the hunt for Williams, who spent the second half of the season at Craven Cottage, while fellow promoted club Bournemouth are hoping to make Phillips’ loan deal permanent.

It would take £15 million to secure the signings of Williams and Phillips respectively.

And with Oxlade-Chamberlain into the final year of his contract and dropping down the pecking order at a rapid rate, Liverpool have set a £10 million valuation for their No. 15.

West Ham are already touted with an interest, along with other clubs in England and abroad, with Newcastle said to have attempted a deal in January.

If Liverpool do secure their price tags for all five of those players, there will be a £99.5 million boost to the coffers.

But as previous windows have shown – including last year, when Marko Grujic was reportedly valued at £20 million and sold for £10.5 million, for example – that is not always as straightforward as hoped.