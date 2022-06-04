Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez ahead of a busy summer of transfers, with the Uruguayan “favouring” Anfield.

The Reds are believed to be seeking at least one new addition to their attacking ranks ahead of the official start of the summer transfer window on June 10.

With Divock Origi already confirmed to be leaving and Sadio Mane pushing for the exit, there will be a big hole to fill in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad – particularly if, as expected, Takumi Minamino departs too.

Fabio Carvalho’s imminent arrival from Fulham will bolster a group including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, but it will be arguably short one or two proven options.

That is where Nunez may come in.

In a report focused on Man United‘s plans for the summer ahead, the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney claims Liverpool are interested in a deal for Benfica’s No. 9.

The headline claims United are “prepared to rival Liverpool” in pursuit of Nunez, who has “favoured” a move to Merseyside “up to now” but is also “prepared to listen” to offers from Manchester.

A major sticking point, though, is the supposed valuation of £100 million, which would shatter the Reds’ existing transfer record.

The £75 million paid to bring Virgil van Dijk in from Southampton was astronomical, but it was also warranted as the centre-back was clearly capable of immediately and almost single-handedly solving long-term issues in Liverpool’s defence.

Nunez, meanwhile, only has two seasons of top-flight football under his belt, scoring 47 and assisting 16 in 84 games for Benfica, including 34 goals and four assists in 41 outings this campaign.

He is viewed as the future of Uruguayan football and one of the most talented young strikers in Europe, and it is no surprise that Liverpool would at least be interested.

Klopp was full of praise for the 22-year-old between the two Champions League clashes between Liverpool and Benfica this season, during which he scored twice and was denied by marginal offsides countless times at the Estadio do Dragao.

“Extremely good-looking boy, eh? And a decent player as well! Really good, really good, you have to say,” the manager said.

“I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibou Konate.

“Physically strong, quick, plus calm around his finish, when he finished the goal off he was really calm.

“Good, really, really good. How we say in these situations, if he stays healthy it’s a big career ahead of him.”

Nunez would certainly be a fantastic signing for Liverpool – it just seems farfetched to consider a nine-figure transfer regardless of players leaving and boosts in revenue.