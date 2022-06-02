Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Target Danjuma ‘asks to leave’ & Kuyt takes first manager job – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into summer on a club level, but for many players it just keeps going with internationals for a couple of weeks. Any chance of a slight strain for some?!

 

Links resurface over Villarreal star Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma was widely linked with a quick switch to Liverpool around six months ago, having signed for Villarreal only last summer.

It’s still a relatively short time to expect an even bigger jump, but reports in Spain today suggest he hasn’t adapted to the lifestyle over there – he certainly has taken to La Liga – and he wants to move back to England.

The Dutch winger was with Bournemouth previously and seemingly he has asked his current club to allow him to leave if a decent offer comes in – around €40m might be needed to land him.

Liverpool, Arsenal and United are all mentioned, plus PSG, but it’s the Reds who were closely looking at him before he even moved to Spain. One to consider along with Mane’s future…

 

3 things today: End-of-season stories

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • And four Liverpool players are in the Champions League Team of the Season – but no attackers, interestingly. Trent, Virgil, Robbo and Fabinho got the nod

 

Latest Premier League chat

2GG25RR City Of Dortmund, Deutschland. 27th Aug, 2021. firo: 27.08.2021, soccer ball, 1st Bundesliga, season 2021/2022, BVB, Borussia Dortmund - TSG Hoffenheim 3: 2 Jude BELLINGHAM, jubilation to 2: 1 Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News

  • The Reds and Real Madrid could go head-to-head for a big midfielder again next summer, with Los Blancos earmarking a move for Jude Bellingham in 2023. Reckon with Camavinga, Valverde and now Tchouameni they might have enough to be honest…
  • Nothing says “we back our own players” quite like signing multiple new ones in the same area of the pitch, which is why United are intent on signing four defenders this summer including Carmo and Timber
  • And Newcastle are starting their Championship Manager summer by lashing out £26m on Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who hit 10 in 24 in Ligue 1 this season. Only 17 more deals to go!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hi, French police and politicians. We are not going away.

Tonight’s game is Nations League, any you like. We recommend Spain vs Portugal, or Northern Ireland vs Greece for a home nations slant.

 

