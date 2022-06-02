Target Danjuma ‘asks to leave’ & Kuyt takes first manager job – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into summer on a club level, but for many players it just keeps going with internationals for a couple of weeks. Any chance of a slight strain for some?!

Links resurface over Villarreal star Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma was widely linked with a quick switch to Liverpool around six months ago, having signed for Villarreal only last summer.

It’s still a relatively short time to expect an even bigger jump, but reports in Spain today suggest he hasn’t adapted to the lifestyle over there – he certainly has taken to La Liga – and he wants to move back to England.

The Dutch winger was with Bournemouth previously and seemingly he has asked his current club to allow him to leave if a decent offer comes in – around €40m might be needed to land him.

Liverpool, Arsenal and United are all mentioned, plus PSG, but it’s the Reds who were closely looking at him before he even moved to Spain. One to consider along with Mane’s future…

3 things today: End-of-season stories

James Milner has been awarded an MBE for services to both football and charity, a year after Hendo received the same. Milly surpassed the 800 appearance mark this season and his Foundation’s work has been highlighted too

Mo Salah has thanked a whole bunch of people for winning a whole bunch of individual awards…but says he’d swap the lot to have landed one of the big prizes at the end of the season that Liverpool only just missed out on

Latest Liverpool FC news

Former Reds forward Dirk Kuyt has landed his first job as a head coach, taking over Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag on a one-year deal – while former Reds coach Michael Beale has left Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard for a senior job of his own

Harvey Elliott is out of the England U21 squad after testing positive for Covid, though he could rejoin the squad later if he recovers quickly with four games to be played

And four Liverpool players are in the Champions League Team of the Season – but no attackers, interestingly. Trent, Virgil, Robbo and Fabinho got the nod

Latest Premier League chat

The Reds and Real Madrid could go head-to-head for a big midfielder again next summer, with Los Blancos earmarking a move for Jude Bellingham in 2023. Reckon with Camavinga, Valverde and now Tchouameni they might have enough to be honest…

Nothing says “we back our own players” quite like signing multiple new ones in the same area of the pitch, which is why United are intent on signing four defenders this summer including Carmo and Timber

And Newcastle are starting their Championship Manager summer by lashing out £26m on Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who hit 10 in 24 in Ligue 1 this season. Only 17 more deals to go!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hi, French police and politicians. We are not going away.

My footage from over 4 hours in the queue/crush outside Stade de France #UCLfinal Does anything shown tally with what @GDarmanin is saying on French TV? I heard the word “Hillsborough” 3 hours before KO. It’s a miracle nobody died.@UEFA @LFC @TheAnfieldWrap pic.twitter.com/1yateOdI3w — George (@G_Gel8) June 1, 2022

Tonight’s game is Nations League, any you like. We recommend Spain vs Portugal, or Northern Ireland vs Greece for a home nations slant.