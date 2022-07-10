Day four of Liverpool’s Austria camp is underway, but there are only a handful of Liverpool players who are involved in Monday morning’s session.

This Is Anfield understands those who weren’t involved in Sunday morning’s gruelling running session are instead being put through it today.

Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabian Mrozek, Roberto Firmino and Thiago all arrived for the session on their bikes on Monday morning.

The rest of the squad look to have been given the morning off, including Jurgen Klopp, with Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos the only coaching staff present for the morning session.

Alisson was back in light training over the weekend, but Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon remain absent.

Nunez was in good spirits upon arrival, and was again sporting a look with his hair down, just as he did for training on Saturday.

Despite not being involved in any of Sunday’s work, the Uruguayan was pictured alongside Liverpool’s other Spanish and Portuguese speakers for dinner in the evening.

Meanwhile, there was a return for Firmino, who hasn’t been seen since the victory over RB Leipzig on Thursday.

It’s unclear whether the Brazilian has been struggling with an injury, but his presence at Monday morning’s session would hopefully suggest he’s now been given the all clear to return to training.

As you can tell by his face, Bobby loves a bike ride!

Thiago was also present, having not been involved in the running on Sunday. It’s possible the club are still managing the Spaniard’s workload, with the midfielder picking up an injury at the end of last season.

Lijnders and Matos arrived with a coffee in hand and were likely to have been keeping an eye on proceedings, with the first team stars looking to get closer to full fitness.