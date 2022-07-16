A 35-man Liverpool squad trained in front of thousands of supporters at the Singapore National Stadium, where the Reds take on Crystal Palace on Friday.

Diogo Jota and Alisson were the only two players absent after Jurgen Klopp revealed both were being treated for injuries.

Having picked up a hamstring issue while on international duty at the end of last season, Jota had only just returned to full training, before suffering what looks to be a recurrence of the same issue on Wednesday.

Alisson, meanwhile, has also picked up a knock and was the only other player missing from the session.

The Singapore National Stadium is certainly quite the venue!

And just take a look at these two!

Darwin Nunez was heavily involved once more, with both Klopp and Pep Lijnders taking the time to speak to the Uruguayan individually during different parts of the session.

Once again, the squad was split up into smaller groups for the majority of the session, with pressing, shooting and passing drills taking place.

Harvey Elliott caught the eye once again, excelling during shooting drills and showcasing his quality on the ball after Klopp had again spoken highly of him in the press conference beforehand.

Fabio Carvalho will feature again against Palace after a promising 30-minute cameo against United which saw him hit the woodwork.

Later in the session, the group was split into two XIs, which could indicate the teams that will play on Friday.

The two teams consisted, mainly, of Klopp’s senior players, with most of the youngsters in a separate group.

The team was given another incredible reception in front of 12,000 fanatical supporters in Singapore and Friday’s match promises to be another special occasion!

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R. Williams, Van den Berg, Mabaya, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Bajcetic, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Carvalho, Clark