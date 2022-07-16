Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

16 photos as Liverpool train in front of 12,000 fans in Singapore – 2 Reds absent

A 35-man Liverpool squad trained in front of thousands of supporters at the Singapore National Stadium, where the Reds take on Crystal Palace on Friday.

Diogo Jota and Alisson were the only two players absent after Jurgen Klopp revealed both were being treated for injuries.

Having picked up a hamstring issue while on international duty at the end of last season, Jota had only just returned to full training, before suffering what looks to be a recurrence of the same issue on Wednesday.

Alisson, meanwhile, has also picked up a knock and was the only other player missing from the session.

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool players during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Singapore National Stadium is certainly quite the venue!

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool players during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool players during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And just take a look at these two!

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Kostas Tsimikas during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Darwin Nunez was heavily involved once more, with both Klopp and Pep Lijnders taking the time to speak to the Uruguayan individually during different parts of the session.

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Once again, the squad was split up into smaller groups for the majority of the session, with pressing, shooting and passing drills taking place.

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (C) during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's xxxx during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Harvey Elliott caught the eye once again, excelling during shooting drills and showcasing his quality on the ball after Klopp had again spoken highly of him in the press conference beforehand.

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fabio Carvalho will feature again against Palace after a promising 30-minute cameo against United which saw him hit the woodwork.

Later in the session, the group was split into two XIs, which could indicate the teams that will play on Friday.

The two teams consisted, mainly, of Klopp’s senior players, with most of the youngsters in a separate group.

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The team was given another incredible reception in front of 12,000 fanatical supporters in Singapore and Friday’s match promises to be another special occasion!

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool supporters during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R. Williams, Van den Berg, Mabaya, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Bajcetic, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Carvalho, Clark

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments