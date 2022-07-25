Liverpool could see a talented defender gain experience in the Premier League this season, while Jurgen Klopp has taken a humorous approach to comparisons between Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

Van den Berg’s next loan to be in the top flight?

Sepp van den Berg enjoyed a productive spell with Preston in the Championship last season, trusted with valuable minutes in his favoured centre-back position.

The young Dutchman is currently with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad in Austria and is touted for another loan spell, with Nat Phillips subsequently to be the one retained as extra defensive cover – as Rhys Williams has already secured a temporary switch.

And Bournemouth has been rumoured to be a possible destination for Van den Berg for the coming season, and the Cherries could use his talent as they desperately need numbers.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan with Scott Parker’s side but Van den Berg looks a suitable fit, with the Mail reporting the apparent interest.

A season in the Premier League would be invaluable for the 20-year-old as he looks to continue his development and stake a future claim for a role in Liverpool’s defence.

3 things today: Nike, Nunez & Haaland comparison

Jurgen Klopp opted for humour when asked to compare Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland, noting with laughter that “one is left-footed, the other is right-footed.” Never change, Jurgen!

Nike would have dished out a £4 million bonus if Liverpool had won both the Premier League and Champions League last season, but while they missed out on that, their appearance in the final did land the club £2 million.

Sadio Mane‘s move to Bayern Munich has set the example for how transfers ought to be handled in the eyes of Klopp, with the deal completed with the utmost respect and care.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Roberto Firmino has been tenuously linked with Juventus in recent days in an offer worth up to £19.5 million, he may be in the final year of his deal but this is a no go, it’s not Bobby’s time.

After an intense few days in Austria, the players were able to put their feet up and relax and the picturesque location will make anyone have holiday envy!

And Virgil van Dijk has discussed his role in Joe Gomez‘s new contract, with the No. 4 excited for his teammate to show his talent this season and beyond. Will Gomez work his way back to being Virgil’s right-hand man?

Latest Transfer Talk

Timo Werner’s Chelsea future continues to be under question and Sky Germany have claimed a return to RB Leipzig is “an option.” It feels like an age ago that he looked destined to land at Anfield.

West Ham have made another move in the market, with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca expected to join imminently in a £35.5 million deal. It’s the summer of centre-forwards in the Premier League.

And if you’re at all interested in the Man United-Frenkie de Jong-Barcelona transfer drama, there’s been little progress as the Spanish club still owe £17 million to the midfielder in wages!

Tweet of the day and match watch of the night

We’re loving the fact that Mo is loving pre-season, predicting big things again this season…

Salah flexing his goals to Jones ?? pic.twitter.com/cx2saNmYVa — Dan ? (@FabioRole) July 24, 2022

It’s a quiet one tonight, folks with another day to wait until the Lionesses play their Euro semi-final. Can we suggest checking out a movie, though? That always goes down well on a Monday night, have heard plenty about ‘The Gray Man’ on Netflix…