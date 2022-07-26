Liverpool are approaching the end of their trip to Austria, with a 29-man squad training ahead of Wednesday’s friendly against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Reds have been at a camp in Saalfelden, in the Salzburg region, since last Friday, with the squad ramping up their preparations for 2022/23.

After a day off for much of the squad on Monday, the hard work resumed for the players on Tuesday morning, with 29 players involved in the morning session.

Having not taken part in training since the victory over RB Leipzig last Thursday, Roberto Firmino was back out on the pitch, after being pictured biking in for a session on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Alisson again trained separately from the other four goalkeepers, and appears to be in a race against time to prove his fitness for Saturday’s Community Shield clash vs. Man City.

Fabian Mrozek, the 18-year-old goalkeeper who has been with the first team all summer, also returned to training having been absent since the end of last week.

Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton remain with the squad, despite speculation that they are on the verge of loan moves to Bournemouth and Blackburn, respectively.

Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon are the two players that remain absent. Both made the trip to Austria with the rest of the squad, but are yet to resume training after being sidelined for the entire pre-season.

Gordon was watching on from the sidelines at Tuesday morning’s session, with both likely to be continuing their rehab in the gym.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota were left out of the touring squad after picking up injuries earlier in pre-season.

The players are likely to have another session on Tuesday afternoon, with Jurgen Klopp pushing his players to their limits before they return home after Wednesday’s trip to the Red Bull Arena.

Liverpool players in training on Tuesday morning

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Adrian, Davies, Hughes, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Mabaya

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Jones, Milner, Morton, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Carvalho

* Light training only