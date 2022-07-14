Liverpool touched down in Singapore on Wednesday and were given a grand reception upon their arrival at the team hotel, showing Jurgen Klopp‘s side what is to come.

The Reds’ second and final stop of the tour to the Far East takes them to Singapore for the first time since 2009, with Crystal Palace awaiting on Friday in the second pre-season friendly.

Klopp’s men were given an incredible reception when they landed in Bangkok earlier in the week and the excitement was all the same for Singapore Reds catching their very first glimpse of the team.

There was no shortage of signs, Liverpool shirts and cheers as the team made their way off the bus and into the hotel, both on arrival and after training.

You can see how much it means with every clip posted on social media and how one small wave from the manager or the players can make their day, it really is incredible.

Hundreds of fans gather at Ritz-Carlton S'pore to welcome Liverpool players https://t.co/89OeLe6ZFj pic.twitter.com/LK5MCcCgHx — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) July 14, 2022

The welcome Jürgen Klopp received by fans in Singapore. ?? pic.twitter.com/DCTNCcWmHi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 14, 2022

Just listen to the noise!

What a reception it was for the players and the staff, who will be given the same incredible welcome during their open training session on Thursday and during Friday’s game.

This is what these tours are all about, Liverpool are making dreams come true for many who have likely never seen the team play live in the flesh.

You love to see it.