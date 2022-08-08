As Liverpool prepare to return to Premier League action, Jurgen Klopp has delivered an extensive injury update and suggested the club haven’t ruled out making further signings this summer.

At least 8 players ruled out of Fulham opener

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp provided the latest on a number of players who are currently sidelined.

The good news is that Alisson is now “fine” and looks set to return to the starting lineup, having missed the majority of pre-season with an abdominal injury.

However, Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon and Diogo Jota remain out, having missed all of the summer friendlies through injury.

Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also sidelined after picking up knocks during pre-season.

Naby Keita missed last Sunday’s friendly against Strasbourg through illness but could yet be available for the trip to Craven Cottage, with Klopp expecting the Guinean to train on Friday.

The Liverpool boss says the club do not feel that they need to re-enter the market for reinforcements at this stage, but added “the transfer window is still open, so we will see.”

Cue fans getting excited about transfers again!

3 things today: PREMIER. LEAGUE. RETURNS.

With the 2022/23 Premier League season starting on Friday night, we’ve picked out the key dates for the campaign ahead, including league, Champions League, cups and more.

The Reds have been involved in some classic opening day matches down the years, some more successful than others! Here’s our five most dramatic Liverpool Premier League openers.

Lineup predictions, referee details and the lowdown on Fulham. Here’s 10 key things you should know before the Reds’ clash with the Cottagers on Saturday.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp‘s full injury update is here, with one defender hoping to return to training next week.

Nat Phillips is set to stay at the club for the time being as a result of Ibrahima Konate‘s injury, the Liverpool boss has confirmed.

Roberto Firmino or Darwin Nunez? A question Klopp may well be asking himself this evening. Here are two ways the Reds could lineup for their first league match of the season.

Latest Premier League talk

CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022

Chelsea responded to Brighton‘s denial that the club’s had agreed a deal for Marc Cucurella by confirming the signing of the Spaniard on Friday. Not sure why they’ve spent £62 million on a back-up left-back, mind?

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract with the Magpies, just nine months after his appointment. Let’s hope for his sake that this isn’t another Pardew eight-year deal moment!

Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira has been ruled out for up to six months after achilles surgery. Brendan Rodgers’ side seem to be having a bit of a tough time at the moment!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hats off to Paddy Power for this! However successful Liverpool are this season, the keyboard warriors will never back down!

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy… 18+ BeGambleAware pic.twitter.com/OPJKs5yLZH — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 5, 2022

The footy back!

The Premier League kicks off with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at 8pm (GMT).

Sadio Mane is set to play his first Bundesliga match as Bayern Munich travel to Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt at 7.30pm.

Ligue 1 also kicks off tonight with Lyon taking on Ajaccio.

Enjoy your weekend and up the Reds!