Alisson trains and World Cup plans confirmed – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are into the final stages of their preparation for the Premier League opener at Fulham, and Thursday brought positive news on Alisson‘s fitness.

 

Alisson trains…but Jones doesn’t

With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Craven Cottage, the Reds took in one of their final training sessions at the AXA on Thursday afternoon.

Involved along with Adrian, Fabian Mrozek and Marcelo Pitaluga was Alisson, who appears primed to hit the target of full fitness in time to start against Fulham.

But among those absent was Curtis Jones, who is reported to have suffered a calf injury which, after scans, could rule him out for up to four weeks.

Jones joins the likes of Diogo Jota, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the long-term injury list, while three others are also expected to miss Saturday’s clash.

There has been no sign of Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas or Naby Keita in training, though Jurgne Klopp should give a better idea of the shape of his squad in his pre-match press conference at 11am on Friday.

 

3 things today: Dubai plans and Edwards interest

2JA41E0 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp boards the plane before flying out of John Lennon Airport, ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Paris on Saturday. Picture date: Friday May 27, 2022.

  • Michael Edwards, the ex-Liverpool sporting director, is in talks with Chelsea over a possible job at Stamford Bridge

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Darwin Nunez isn’t planning to celebrate with his top off again, saying he’ll “be more cool and calm from now on!” (LFC)

  • Liverpool coaches see the five sub rule as having “saved football” (PA)

 

Latest Transfer Talk

CARDIFF, WALES - Monday, March 29, 2021: England's Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates after scoring the second goal during an Under-18 international friendly match between Wales and England at Leckwith Stadium. England won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Carney Chukwuemeka, a one-time Liverpool target, has left Aston Villa for Chelsea in a £20 million deal that could mark the start of six years in the wilderness (CFC)

 

Tweet of the day!

It was technically yesterday, but how could we leave this out?!

 

