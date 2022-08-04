Liverpool are into the final stages of their preparation for the Premier League opener at Fulham, and Thursday brought positive news on Alisson‘s fitness.

Alisson trains…but Jones doesn’t

With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Craven Cottage, the Reds took in one of their final training sessions at the AXA on Thursday afternoon.

Involved along with Adrian, Fabian Mrozek and Marcelo Pitaluga was Alisson, who appears primed to hit the target of full fitness in time to start against Fulham.

Time to train ?? pic.twitter.com/4uE0etmxQY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2022

But among those absent was Curtis Jones, who is reported to have suffered a calf injury which, after scans, could rule him out for up to four weeks.

Jones joins the likes of Diogo Jota, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the long-term injury list, while three others are also expected to miss Saturday’s clash.

There has been no sign of Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas or Naby Keita in training, though Jurgne Klopp should give a better idea of the shape of his squad in his pre-match press conference at 11am on Friday.

3 things today: Dubai plans and Edwards interest

Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed that Liverpool will head to Dubai for a mid-season training camp during the World Cup

Michael Edwards, the ex-Liverpool sporting director, is in talks with Chelsea over a possible job at Stamford Bridge

UEFA could be facing legal action as a UK firm is investigating possible claims from Liverpool fans in Paris

Latest Liverpool FC news

Darwin Nunez isn’t planning to celebrate with his top off again, saying he’ll “be more cool and calm from now on!” (LFC)

Liverpool coaches see the five sub rule as having “saved football” (PA)

Jude Bellingham has hailed Jordan Henderson as the most professional team-mate he has (Sky Sports)

Latest Transfer Talk

Carney Chukwuemeka, a one-time Liverpool target, has left Aston Villa for Chelsea in a £20 million deal that could mark the start of six years in the wilderness (CFC)

Kasper Schmeichel has officially joined OGC Nice, leaving Danny Ward as de facto No. 1 at Leicester (LCFC)

Everton have matched West Ham‘s bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, who apparently wants to join Everton for some reason (The Athletic)

Tweet of the day!

“I’m passing the phone to…” ?? pic.twitter.com/nqwUXB21Zj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2022

It was technically yesterday, but how could we leave this out?!