LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans laud Diogo Jota contract as Liverpool tie down another “key player”

Diogo Jota has signed a new contract at Liverpool until 2027, a move that has Liverpool fans celebrating ahead of his third season at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has been a hit since arriving from Wolves in 2020, scoring 34 goals in 85 games and being the subject of another incredible Liverpool chant.

Jota arrived with the formidable presence of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to compete alongside but has more than show his worth for Jurgen Klopp.

And his efforts have been rewarded with a new five-year contract, seeing him become the latest Red to put pen to paper this summer following on from Salah, Joe Gomez and James Milner.

It was a “really proud” moment for Jota and one for Reds to celebrate on social media.

“Excellent business again by the club, we’re in such good shape right now on and off the field its frankly ridiculous.

If it wasn’t for City we’d be basking in a glorious dynasty of success right now!”

JHL74 on This Is Anfield.

There have been plenty of memorable moments for Jota to date, with his efforts in the League Cup and FA Cup last season, in particular, standing out as the Reds went on to lift both pieces of silverware.

While there will be a wait to see the No. 20 back on the scoreboard after a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury, Jota says he should be back in “a few more weeks.”

“Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal,” Jota said of his injury.

“So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.”

‘Ohhhh, he wears the No. 20!’

