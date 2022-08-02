Diogo Jota has signed a new contract at Liverpool until 2027, a move that has Liverpool fans celebrating ahead of his third season at Anfield.

The 25-year-old has been a hit since arriving from Wolves in 2020, scoring 34 goals in 85 games and being the subject of another incredible Liverpool chant.

Jota arrived with the formidable presence of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to compete alongside but has more than show his worth for Jurgen Klopp.

And his efforts have been rewarded with a new five-year contract, seeing him become the latest Red to put pen to paper this summer following on from Salah, Joe Gomez and James Milner.

It was a “really proud” moment for Jota and one for Reds to celebrate on social media.

?? "Better than Figo, don't you know…" ? New 5 year contract for Diogo Jota! ? pic.twitter.com/6pVGA2pB6Q — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) August 2, 2022

Diogo Jota resigning is great news for Liverpool. A natural goal scorer. Fact he isn't a nailed on starter is a huge testament to how good the Reds attack is — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 2, 2022

“Excellent business again by the club, we’re in such good shape right now on and off the field its frankly ridiculous. If it wasn’t for City we’d be basking in a glorious dynasty of success right now!” – JHL74 on This Is Anfield.

??? Diogo Jota is fully deserving of his new five-year deal at #LFC – another who's proven an absolute steal in the transfer market. pic.twitter.com/uBh4npBNi6 — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) August 2, 2022

Great news, best news since Mo and Nunez for me tbf. Carvalho good and Ramsay not too bad in terms of additions, but additions and signing of contracts with Mo Salah and now Diogo Jota combined- great news yep #Jota #Diogo #Portugal #Liverpool https://t.co/i1xD3TvaD8 — AlissonBeckerfanpage (@ABeckerfanpage) August 2, 2022

What an excellent signing he's been. https://t.co/HWfIEkWG2G — Craig Atkins (@cta84) August 2, 2022

Fantastic news. Underrated for his contributions https://t.co/Um3HI7tRrh — Jalil Rasheed (@jalilword) August 2, 2022

That is now all Jota, Diaz, Nunez (2028), and Carvalho contracted until 2027. Assuming Carvalho is mostly used in the midfield, that is 3 quality players for 2 attacking positions for 5 years guaranteed. Nice. https://t.co/Az6QOCSTKX — HT (@half_turn) August 2, 2022

We are doing a fantastic job at getting our key players and younger players tied down to lengthy deals right now. The future is bright https://t.co/QcuNY6lOyB — James (@owenjlfc) August 2, 2022

Fantastic news – Jota’s gone under the radar in recent months but nobody should question his elite quality and importance to the team. We basically have a 15+ goal a season player for the foreseeable future. ??? https://t.co/oe0LkGOUtq — ???? (@_shivam99) August 2, 2022

There have been plenty of memorable moments for Jota to date, with his efforts in the League Cup and FA Cup last season, in particular, standing out as the Reds went on to lift both pieces of silverware.

While there will be a wait to see the No. 20 back on the scoreboard after a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury, Jota says he should be back in “a few more weeks.”

“Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal,” Jota said of his injury.

“So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.”

‘Ohhhh, he wears the No. 20!’