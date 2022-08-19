Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp “not interested” in Liverpool’s recent success vs. Man United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists last season’s humiliation of Manchester United counts for nothing as the two arch-rivals prepare to meet again.

The Reds won 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at home last term, but a new season and a new manager in Erik ten Hag presents a different challenge.

“When we had the two results last year I knew already in that moment it would not help for next year. It was always like this,” said Klopp, who confirmed striker Roberto Firmino will be fit to start in the absence of the suspended Darwin Nunez.

“I could not be less interested in the results from last year – different games, different situations.

“It just helps United to be even more motivated, if that’s possible in the situations we are in.

“This is a completely different game and a different situation.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0, definitely. That is how it is, but it is not dreamland and we have to take it like it is.

“We drew two games, so is it better to play us in a situation like this or is it worse? I don’t know.”

Reports in Germany this week suggested midfielder Naby Keita, who is in the final year of his contract, is unhappy at his lack of game time.

The Guinea international has had significant injury and availability issues – Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace was his first appearance in a matchday squad as an unused substitute – but Klopp dismissed suggestions Keita could leave in the current window.

“It is really funny when I have to respond on news, because what you would learn if you sat on my side of the table is how often 0.0 (percent truth) is behind the ‘news’,” he said.

“No, absolutely nothing. Naby was ill for a week. Last game on the bench, fully in training, looks really good, all fine.

“But he’s not a player who is overly happy when he is not playing, but that is completely is fine. Nobody came to me and asked me anything about that.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments